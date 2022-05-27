Introducing the Lander Legends

(Fremont County, WY) – Lander, Wyoming will have a legion baseball team after a 15 years hiatus. The Lander Legends will be in the class “C division,” which is a junior league for ages 13-15, and will have around 30 games in their first season.

It only took one month to create the team and get into action. The Legends have received support from the Wyoming Legion State Commissioner and have established a presence on Facebook as well as Instagram.

Paula Kihn, the President of the Board for the Legends was a part of the process of getting the team started. Kihn says it was about the kids having an opportunity to play due to the lack of athletes signed up for the sport. “When we didn’t have enough athletes to have a league and not enough opportunities, legion baseball was a great way to get a season for the kids,” she said.

Brian Oland is the head coach for Lander Legends and has been with the group for years. “I have coached most of these kids for several years and it’s been a lot of fun. They get better each and every week and it’s great to see,” he said.

The Legends currently have just a C team and will look to have an A and B team in the future. “We want to have kids who have an interest in baseball,” Oland and Kihn said.

Lander will be featured on the County 10 Kickoff Show. The Lander Legends’ full schedule can be found on their Facebook page.