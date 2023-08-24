Introducing the County 10 Sports Podcast!

(Fremont County, WY) – Hey sports fans! With back-to-school season here, and fall inevitably appearing, it’s time to return to local sports coverage.

Every week the voice of the Lander Tigers, Wyatt Burichka and the voice of the Riverton Wolverines, Jerrad Anderson will be joined by guests locally and around the state to chat about the weekend of athletics on the County 10 Sports Podcast.

This week, the duo were joined by Wyoming-Football.com creator Patrick Schmiedt. The three chat about their expectations for the upcoming season and some of the storylines they’re most interested in following.

Find the County 10 Sports Podcast on most major podcast platforms!

This week’s episode can also be heard in the player below! https://media.blubrry.com/2494436/ins.blubrry.com/2494436/County_10_Sports_Podcast_Episode_2.mp3