Inter-Tribal Tourism Summit, a Tourism Study and other news from the Wind River Visitors Council

This year’s speaker at the Lander Chamber of Commerce’s annual Community Awards Luncheon was the Wind River Visitors Council’s Executive Director, Helen Wilson. Helen provided an update on marketing efforts, tourism and media coverage of Wind River Country. The event took place on Friday, March 3 at the Lander Community & Convention Center. As the main part of the event, the Chamber recognized outstanding individuals and businesses in the community. We were thrilled to get the word out about some of the projects that we’re involved in. If you’d like the Wind River Visitors Council to provide an update at your event or meeting, please get in touch.

In other news…

Inter-Tribal Tourism Summit

The University of Wyoming, Wind River Visitors Council and High Plains American Indian Research Institute present an Inter-Tribal Tourism Summit on Friday, April 21. The goal of this summit is to increase awareness, understanding and discussion around the impacts and opportunities of tourism on the sovereign nations and inhabitants of the Wind River Indian Reservation. By learning from the past, building on current efforts and imagining a future that fosters more inclusivity in Wyoming’s economic development and diversification strategy, the Summit provides a space where ideas can be shared and friendships can be forged. For more information, visit https://www.uwyo.edu/worth/itts.html.

Tourism Study of Fremont and Hot Springs Counties

The Wind River Visitors Council (WRVC) is assisting Central Wyoming College with a tourism study, conducted by PGAV Destinations. This study could result in opportunities to apply for funding for asset development throughout Wind River Country. The WRVC provided a Familiarization Tour to support the study.

Destination Development Program

Destination Development Program projects that are in the works include an expansion of the Art Banner Project in Hudson and Riverton, a TravelStorys Downtown Dubois walking tour, wayfinding/informational signage in Lander, signage at the Bus Loop in Lander, two State marketing co-ops, advertising in the National Park Journal, Yellowstone, trail and informational signage in Dubois, communication/meetings/graphic design supplies, a kiosk on the Wind River Indian Reservation, a video profiling fishing in the backcountry of the Wind River Range and a video display in the Lander Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center.

Signs at the Frank B. Wise Business Center and in Hudson and Riverton

The WRVC continues to help to get a digital sign at the Frank B. Wise Business Center on the Wind River Indian Reservation. Signs in Hudson and Riverton have been added to these efforts.

Board Meeting

The next WRVC Board Meeting is Thursday, May 25 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Central Wyoming College Intertribal Education and Community Center, Room 125, 2860 W Main St., Riverton. WRVC meetings are open to the public.

Events

Do you have events that you’d like posted to the Wind River Visitors Council’s website, which automatically posts to the Wyoming Office of Tourism website and County 10? Please send any events, packages, news, etc. to Melanie Hoefle (the WRVC’s Community Engagement Manager) at [email protected]. She can also get you Wind River Visitors Council vacation guides, driving tours, Continental Divide Trail information and/or the Wyoming and Utah Pioneer Trails Auto Tour brochure.

About the Wind River Visitors Council

The Wind River Visitors Council (WRVC), a Destination Marketing Organization (DMO), is charged with the responsibility of investing lodging tax revenues to facilitate wider promotion and marketing of Fremont County and the Wind River Indian Reservation (branded as Wind River Country) as a tourist and visitor destination.

Tourism Asset Development (TAD) Program

The TAD program is a voluntary program that is unique to Wind River Country. The Wind River Visitors Council gives 25% of the local lodging tax back to the communities in the percentage that they contribute to the lodging tax. Depending on occupancy rates, these numbers are constantly changing. These funds are distributed by the chamber of commerce offices in Lander and Riverton; and the towns of Dubois, Hudson and Shoshoni to market the communities. Marketing efforts may include events, grants, educational programs and more.