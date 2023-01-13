Indoors or outdoors…there’s plenty to do this weekend in “The County”

Live performances, a square dancing class, a car show (yes, an indoor car show), ice fishing, skiing…whether it’s outdoor recreation or indoor events and activities…even during these chilly winter months, there’s always something to do on the weekends in Fremont County! However…here’s a reminder to please be careful on the roads, plan ahead and prep before getting out and about, and drive smart, slow, and safe! Nothing can ruin a day, week, or weekend like an accident or by getting stuck. Safety first!

It’s all over the news and social media…it’s “no yolk” that eggs are worth their weight in gold these days. But hey, look on the sunny side…we have our “eggcellent” farmers’ markets and local producers that carry those little golden treasures, so scramble up some “eggstra” time to head to your own local market this weekend to get a dozen or two!

Check out all of the “eggciting” activities going on this weekend (okay, omelet the puns go now):

On Friday…

Ice fishers, have you been “markin’” your calendars for Midvale’s 12th Annual Benefit Ice Fishing Derby & Raffle? Get your gear together and hit Ocean Lake this whole weekend for a great cause, as this year’s derby is a fundraiser for Liam Winters, who lost a foot in a boating accident last summer. There will be trophies and awards, a chili cookoff, a raffle, and a silent auction. Tickets are just $15; for more information, you can call the Midvale Store at 307-856-9911. NOTE: Be careful out there…Wyoming Fish & Game is prepping the access points at Ocean Lake, but ice fishers should take extra safety precautions.

The Friends of the Dubois Library is hosting a Book Fair today from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Refreshments provided; buy a book (or a few, or many), and support the great programs and activities the library has to offer!

The annual Lander Invitational Nordic Ski Races are this weekend and kick off today at the Beaver Creek Nordic Trails. Meet time for Freestyle today is 11:00 a.m.; the race starts at 12:00 p.m. Saturday’s events begin at 9 a.m. Click here for complete information and schedules.

Dudes and dolls can “sashay” and “do si do” at a FREE square dancing class at the Riverton Senior Center tonight from 6:30-8:30 p.m, 303 E. Lincoln Street. All are welcome to either “participate or spectate”! Contact Pam Allen at (423) 967-9403 for more information.

On Saturday…

Rocky Mountain Rebels Indoor Winter Car Show starts at 8 a.m. at the Fremont County Fairgrounds in Riverton. Looks like there’s a limit of 50 cars, and I’m thinkin’…50 cars…indoors? Might want to see that! While you’re there, you might also want to head over and take a look around (and get some eggs!) at the Riverton Saturday Farmers’ Market at the Little Wind Building from 9:00-11:00 a.m.

Opera lovers…I don’t think you actually have to wear a fedora, but if you have one (or even if you don’t)…the Lander Opera Group will be gathering today at the Lander Library’s Carnegie Room for the Metropolitan Opera’s HD live presentation of Fedora from 10:55 a.m. to 2:20 p.m., streamed live, from New York! If you miss this one, the next opera will be in March with a performance of Lohengrin. Contact Marti Mueller at 307-714-1685 or email [email protected] for details.

Milk, cheese, locally-grown produce, fruits, baked and canned goods…eggs!…the Lander Local Food Market is this afternoon (and every Saturday afternoon) from 1:00-3:00 p.m., 11 Tweed Lane.

The Wyoming Prospectors Association is meeting today at the Wind River Heritage Center and Museum in Riverton. A potluck lunch starts at 12:00 p.m.; the meeting starts afterward at 1:00 p.m. For those who can’t attend, the meeting will be available via Zoom. Call Jacque Stoldt at 1-307-333-3061 for the link. Want to know more about the WPA? Visit wpagold.com

As you can imagine, the kids have been working hard this week! Come out to see Missoula Children’s Theatre production of Aladdin today at 3:00 p.m. at CWC’s Robert A Peck Theater today. Tickets are just $5 for students, $10 for adults (age 18+). Sponsored by Arts in Action, FCSD #35, and CWC; attend and lend your support to this excellent program for our young student actors!

Want to hit the stage, solo? There’s an Open Mic Nite in Riverton at Brown Sugar Coffee Roastery, tonight starting at 6 P.M. Music, comedy, poetry…all performers are welcome; text 307-840-0466 to reserve your spot!

On Sunday…

Savor the spirit and warm the soul! Riverton Elks is having a Soup for the Soul event today from 1-3:00 p.m. Nothing like a nice bowl of soup to warm yourself up on a wintery day! Call 307-851-3880 for more information.



And there you have it, yet another fun-filled weekend! As you, your business, group, or organization is planning your meetings and events, be sure to add them to the County 10 event calendar. Once you do, remember that they’re shareable on Facebook, Twitter, Indeed, and Pinterest…I’ll be looking for your event to include in future weekenders!