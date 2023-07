Indian Lookout Subdivision, across Baldwin Drive from Lander High School

Lander

Start Date: 07/28/2023

End Date: 07/30/2023

Start Time: 07:00 am

End Time: 12:00 pm

This is a subdivision-wide yard/garage sale that starts at 7 am Friday and Saturday mornings, July 29-30. Numerous houses will be participating! Don’t miss it!

Happy Saling!

