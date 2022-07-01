Independence Day celebrations fill the weekend in Fremont County

Let FREEdom ring this Independence Day with a weekend of historic and traditional celebrations. Parades, air shows, car shows, rodeos, ice cream, barbecues…all the makings for a memorable Fourth of July weekend for family, friends and visitors right here in Fremont County!

On Friday…

It’s the first Friday of July, so you know what that means…First Fridays are FREE for kids at all Fremont County Museums – Riverton, Lander and Dubois – from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here for more information.

The annual 1838 Mountain Man Rendezvous is underway and goes through Monday, July 4 at the historic Rendezvous Site just outside of Riverton. It’s like a 4-day blast to the past, a memorable re-enactment experience of old West mountain man living! According to their Facebook page, they’re having a nice turnout of folks from all over–Wyoming, Idaho, Utah, Colorado, South Dakota, Missouri, Iowa, Wisconsin and Vermont! Check out 1838rendezvous.com for information and a schedule of events. Council Fire at 1838 Mountain Man Rendezvous – Photo 1838 Rendezvous Association Facebook page

If you’re spending some time in Dubois this weekend, the Wind River Valley Artists Guild Gallery features our very own and talented Amanda Fehring’s photography exhibit “Somewhere Between”, showing from July 1-8. FREE and open to the public!

…and if you haven’t been yet, enjoy the bulls and broncs, roping and barrel racing at the Dubois Friday Night Rodeos at the Clarence Allison Memorial Arena. Pay at the gate; $10 adults, $5 for kids 5-12, and FREE for kids under 5.

On Saturday…

Flyin’ at you on Saturday is the 2022 Lander Wings ‘n Wheels at Hunt Field. Enthusiasts from the automotive and aviation worlds put on a great, family-oriented show. There will be an airplane parade, aircraft from the National Guard and Warbird T-6 and S-2 Trackers will show off their skills…activities for the kids, food trucks, live music by String Theory, a “flour bombing”, car show…and events that honor our veterans, military and first responder service members. The fun starts at 8 a.m., and…admission is FREE!

“Produce…get yer local produce!” for your weekend barbecues and picnics at your Saturday Farmers’ Markets in Riverton and Lander. Riverton’s market is in the City Hall parking lot from 9-11 a.m.; Lander’s market is in City Park from 9-11:30 a.m.

On Sunday…

Celebrate the 4th (on the 3rd) in Pavillion for some FREE family fun at their Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration, kicking off with a parade at 1 p.m followed by a car show, horseshoe tournament…games, prizes, face-painting, vendors and ice cream in the park! Attend the Pavillion Volunteer Firefighters dinner and silent auction at 5 p.m., and fireworks will light up the sky after dusk.

More happening in Dubois! The 29th Anniversary of the National Bighorn Sheep Center is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, with a barbecue open to the public at 11 a.m. You’re invited to browse the tables and booths set up and hosted by their partners involved in conservation activities and education. 2021 Lander 4th of July Parade – County 10 Photo

Lander’s 128th Annual LOTRA Pioneer Days Rodeo…the “World’s Oldest Paid Rodeo”…kicks off tonight with a Pre-Rodeo at 6:30 p.m. and Grand Entry at 7 p.m. For more information and for tickets, visit: https://lotra.org/pioneer-days/

On Monday, July 4…

The fabulous Dubois 4th of July Parade is today at 2 p.m., but first…the Kiwanis Kids’ Games are in the morning in Town Park, which includes a water balloon toss, and sack, stick horse and three-legged races. The Opportunity Shop is having a Sidewalk Sale, and cool off at the Ice Cream Social at St. Thomas Episcopal Church. Drop a duck in Horse Creek Bridge at the Ducky Derby after the parade, maybe you’ll win a prize! Gather with the town at the Dubois Scenic Overlook and end the day with a fireworks show.

Pioneer Days festivities continue in Lander! If you happen to be awake at 6 a.m., there’s a “Challenge for Charities” Half Marathon. Lander’s Kiwanis will be rustlin’ up some breakfast at the Senior Center from 7-9 a.m. Head over to Main Street to watch the annual Pioneer Days Parade at 10 a.m., and if you’re still hungry (or missed that breakfast) have some lunch at the annual Rotary Buffalo BBQ in City Park. The LOTRA Pioneer Days Rodeo continues tonight starting at 6:30 p.m. followed by fireworks at 10 p.m. July 3rd fireworks in Pavillion (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

Have fun, Fremont County, but most of all…be safe this Independence Day weekend! The Fremont County DUI Task Force will be out and about, so do your part…celebrate responsibly and never drive drunk (or buzzed). As far as fireworks, please…remember our firefighters and first responders as we approach the hot days of Summer. Check out Riverton’s and Lander’s City rules and guidelines.

The month of July is literally packed with so much to do in Fremont County this Summer, so check out County 10 events and mark your calendars!