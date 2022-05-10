Increased number of bookings reported in April

(Fremont County, WY) – Sheriff Ryan Lee of the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) gave the monthly Commission Report at the May 10th Fremont County Commissioners’ meeting today.

In total, the Sheriff’s Office has responded to 2,232 calls for service so far this year.

There were a total of 212 bookings for the month of April, up 26 from the previous month.

Of these bookings, 115 were for RPD, 54 for FCSO, 28 for LPD, 8 for WHP, 3 for USM, and 4 for SPD.

The current inmate population sits at 181 in house, and 186 total in custody. This includes 124 males, 57 females, four juveniles and one out-of-county adult.

In terms of sentencing demographics, 69 have been sentenced (42 males, 27 females).

117 have been pre-adjudicated; up 9 from the previous month.

So far there have been 21 search and rescue missions for this fiscal year, compared to 34 this time last year. Of these missions, air resources were utilized eight times, and there have been four fatalities.