(Riverton, WY) – In December, Inberg-Miller Engineers donated $7,000 to the Riverton Medical District. Presenting the check on behalf of IME was Jeremy Hernandez, and accepting the check for RMD was Corte McGuffey.

These funds add to the recently secured grant from the State of Wyoming, the USDA Rural Development loan, funding from the half-percent sales tax, and community member donations.

To read all of County 10’s coverage of the Riverton Medical District, click here.

