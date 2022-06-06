Inaugural Vanlife and Overlanding Event comes to Wyoming

Wind River Rally Offers an Immersive Introduction to Wind River Country this June

June 6, 2022—Wind River Country, Wyoming — The first experience of its kind in Wyoming, the Wind River Rally – a vanlife and overlanding event – will be held in Hudson from June 23 to 26.

A partnership between Wind River Visitors Council and The Journal of Lost Time, the Wind River Rally is the newest offering of Lost Places, a series of events that are held in amazing destinations throughout the United States and Mexico.

“Wind River Country is one of the most untouched and wild destinations we’ve ever been to,” said Josiah Roe with The Journal of Lost Time. “We’re looking forward to combining the freedom and community of vanlife with the wilds of Wyoming.”

The Wind River Rally introduces attendees to Fremont County, with special events planned throughout the weekend to provide an immersive experience in Wind River Country. The rally itself will be held in Hudson.

On the first night, June 23, participants have the opportunity to attend the kick-off of the Lander Presents Summer Series featuring the Lil Smokies at Lander City Park. The following night, June 24, a brand new event is featured, Taste of Riverton, which takes place at Riverton City Park. Taste of Riverton is just as it sounds, it’s an exciting event that showcases the local cuisine and live music that Riverton has to offer. The last night of the Wind River Rally features downtown Hudson with more live music, kickball games and a variety of food.

In addition, the Wind River Rally is also offering excursions throughout Wind River Country. From a trip to the Castle Gardens Petroglyphs to guided climbing in Sinks Canyon State Park to a tour of South Pass City Historic Site, these excursions highlight many of the unique things to see and do throughout Wind River Country. For the complete schedule, click here.

“This area truly represents the West,” said Helen Wilson, Executive Director of the Wind River Visitors Council. “The wild at heart feel at home in Wind River Country, and we can’t wait to introduce event participants to what makes this region so special.”

Attendees can register and purchase a ticket here. Registration is requested to help properly plan for this come-as-you-are, open-to-everyone event. Learn more about the Wind River Rally and RSVP here. For more information about the Wind River Visitors Council, visit WindRiver.org.