Inaugural RHS Unified Bowling tournament held on February 2

Riverton High School hosted its inaugural RHS Unified Bowling tournament on February 2. Unified sports join people with and without disabilities on the same team.
“It was inspired by a simple principle: training together and playing together is a quick path to friendship and understanding,” shared Lars Flanagan.
They had eight four-person teams competing. Below are the results.
1st Place Rueben Aragon, Joseph James, Ty Sheets & Ryan Cox
Most Improved Bowler — Lizzy Chinsworth
Most Impressive Bowler — Nathan Murrell
Best Unified teammates — Savannah Morton and McAye Fegler