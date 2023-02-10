Inaugural RHS Unified Bowling tournament held on February 2

Amanda Fehring
h/t Lars Flanagan

Riverton High School hosted its inaugural RHS Unified Bowling tournament on February 2. Unified sports join people with and without disabilities on the same team.

“It was inspired by a simple principle: training together and playing together is a quick path to friendship and understanding,” shared Lars Flanagan.

They had eight four-person teams competing. Below are the results.

1st Place Rueben Aragon, Joseph James, Ty Sheets & Ryan Cox
Most Improved Bowler — Lizzy Chinsworth
Most Impressive Bowler — Nathan Murrell
Best Unified teammates — Savannah Morton and McAye Fegler

