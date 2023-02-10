Inaugural RHS Unified Bowling tournament held on February 2

Riverton High School hosted its inaugural RHS Unified Bowling tournament on February 2. Unified sports join people with and without disabilities on the same team.

“It was inspired by a simple principle: training together and playing together is a quick path to friendship and understanding,” shared Lars Flanagan.

They had eight four-person teams competing. Below are the results.

1st Place Rueben Aragon, Joseph James, Ty Sheets & Ryan Cox

Most Improved Bowler — Lizzy Chinsworth

Most Impressive Bowler — Nathan Murrell

Best Unified teammates — Savannah Morton and McAye Fegler