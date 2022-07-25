Inaugural Courage to Change 5k helped raise awareness for mental health, suicide this weekend

Vince Tropea
Lander Police Chief Scott Peters finishes strong at the Courage to Change 5k. h/t Vince Tropea photo

(Lander, WY) – The first Courage to Change 5k was held in Lander the morning of Saturday, July 23, coinciding with the 2nd Annual Lander Pig Roast, with runners, walkers and cyclists enjoying a leisurely race on a pleasant, overcast morning.

Event organizer Cory Butler explains the route to runners. h/t Vince Tropea photo

The race was organized by Holly and Corey Butler with the WYNOW: Wyoming Youth Now Foundation, and pastor Jeff Courtier at the Rock Church in Lander, in an effort to bring more awareness to the sheer amount of suicides that happen in our country and Fremont County specifically, and the overall need for more discussions about mental health.

“Thanks to everyone who came out and supported our first ever 5K walk/run for Suicide Prevention Awareness,” commented Holly, before giving specific shoutouts to the volunteers (Christian Klein, Jessica Plitt, Ashlyd Bright and Janet Mullins-Keiser), the many community participants, Mayor Monte Richardson, and the Platinum Sponsors (First Nation Health/Matt Silverstein CEO, The Rock Church, Pastor Jeff Courtier, THE 10 BOOK James Silber).

“We are looking forward to hosting the event again next year!” Holly added.

Check out some photos of the race below!

h/t Vince Tropea photo
h/t Vince Tropea photo
h/t Vince Tropea photo
Janet Kaiser registers participants. h/t Vince Tropea photo
h/t Vince Tropea photo
Some of the top finishers: Kyler Heil, Jim Kniola and Eric Koenig. h/t Vince Tropea photo
h/t Vince Tropea photo
h/t WYNOW photo
h/t WYNOW photo
h/t WYNOW photo
h/t WYNOW photo
h/t WYNOW photo
h/t WYNOW photo
h/t WYNOW photo

