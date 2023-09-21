In memory of Tommy Doggett

(Riverton, WY) – The Oilfield Freedom Riders presented The Soldier’s House of Fremont County with a check this week in the amount of $1,038 in memory of their friend and fellow rider, Tommy Doggett.

Tommy unexpectedly passed away in June 2023. They shared that he was an “awesome dude” and the kind of guy who would give you the shirt off his back.

“He would be out there riding his bike and would see someone broke down. He would stop. Tommy was the nicest guy.”

Along with being an all-around great guy, he was also a Veteran. He spent six years in Marine Recon as a sniper. His service awards include a Purple Heart for being shot in battle.

Tommy’s Veteran status is why the Oilfield Freedom Riders donated the funds they raised to The Soldier’s House of Fremont County.

“The Soldier’s House mission is to provide and facilitate confidential and supportive services to Veterans and their families through volunteer and community involvement, at no cost to the Veteran.”

