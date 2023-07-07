In loving memory, Yavonda Hubbard-Kalama

A rosary, paint ceremony, and memorial dinner will be held on Sunday July 9th, 2023 at 3:00pm at St. Stephen’s Eagle Hall in Arapahoe, Wyoming.

Yavonda peacefully passed away on June 19th, 2023, in Tacoma, Washington. Services and burial took place in Nisqually, Washington June 21, 2023.

Yavonda Lee Hubbard-Kalama was born on March 19, 1975 in Fort Defiance, Arizona. Daughter to Gwyn C’Bearing of Riverton, Wyoming and George Hubbard of Ganado, Arizona. Yavonda was an enrolled member of the Northern Arapaho Tribe and was baptized in the Catholic Faith. She lived her childhood in Idaho Falls, Idaho and spent most of her younger years in Henderson, Nevada, before moving to the Wind River Reservation. After meeting and marrying her husband, Carl Kalama, she then spent the rest of her years in Washington State as a devoted wife and mother to her daughter, Carlissa and three sons Carl Jr., Vincent, and Ryder.

As a child and young adult, Yavonda excelled in school consistently receiving awards for academics and sports. She was part of the honor society in both junior high and high school. She was a Lady Chiefs athlete in cross country and basketball graduating from Wyoming Indian High School. She attended the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona. She later worked for the Northern Arapaho Tribal Housing. Yavonda loved spending time with her siblings, cousins, and friends. She also enjoyed beading, cooking, and anything that involved being around extended family. After starting a family of her own in Washington, she became a devoted mom and wife, always making sure to give her children the best possible life through her cooking, crafts, and helping others. Her family and friends remember her to be loyal, witty, beautiful, generous, humble, organized, and smart. She was always proud to be Northern Arapaho and Navajo and passing her knowledge to her children.

Survivors include her husband, Carl Kalama and their daughter, Carlissa; sons, Carl Jr., Vincent, and Ryder; parents Gwyn C’Bearing and George Hubbard; brothers, Pat(Brenda) Hubbard and Kids, Al Hubbard, Julian(Jolene) Hubbard and kids; sister, Jill (Tyrus) C’Bearing and best friend, Brenda Hubbard. She also had numerous cousins, aunties, uncles, nieces, and nephews from the C’Bearing, Hubbard, O’Neal, Addison, Brown, Jenkins, Friday, Groesbeck, Warren, SunRhodes, Goggles, Shotgun, Oldman families.

Yavonda is preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Al C’Bearing and Bernice Jenkins; paternal grandparents, Clarence and Margaret Hubbard. Most recent grandparent was Caroline Tiger.