In loving memory, Warren Beitel

Warren L. Beitel, 92, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 20, 2023. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Warren was born in Weta, South Dakota on November 3, 1930 to Francis (Frank) and Pearl Beitel. As a young man he was raised in western Nebraska. On August 21, 1951 he married the love of his life, Evelyn McCart in Conrad, Montana. Warren became a master electrician and lifelong member of the IBEW Local 322. He was also a member of the BPOE (Elks) and a Master Mason with the Western Sun Masonic Lodge. Warren worked on various projects thru-out the United States.

Together, Warren and Evelyn had 5 sons. He had a passion for helping family and friends, and loved to work in his shop. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and researching everything on the computer. He was also an avid reader of everything.

Warren is survived by his sons, Ronald (Mary Beth) of Encampment, Wyo., Gary of Riverton, Wyo., Terry (Carolyn) of Green River, Wyo., and Daniel (Cindy) of Tucson, Ariz. He is also survived by his sister, Ardis Farrington of Washington St., sister-in-law Joan Beitel of Missouri, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, neices and nephews.

Warren was proceeded in death by his wife of 68 years Evelyn, his eldest son Randy, his parents, brothers Jerry, Wayne, and Dean and sister Jean.

In lieu of flowers or donations the family asks to keep Warren in your thoughts, prayers, and memories.