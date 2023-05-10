In loving memory, Virginia Zeiler

Virginia Passed on April 24, 2023 at home after 2 years of what seemed to be for her a time where she had a hard time with falling.



She was born in Sturgis South Dakota on Dec. 2, 1938. She grew up in Scottsbluff, Nebraska and married Norman Eckhardt. After getting married for awhile she went to Japan where Norman was stationed with the Navy. After being in Japan for about 2 years they came back to the states and lived in California. She and Norman raised Norman jr., Brenda McCluskey, and Kevin (deceased) and moved back to Scottsbluff in 1990. Norman passed in 1993 and then met me in 1998. We moved to Fort Washakie in 1998 and married in Lander 1998. We have lived here for 24 years in which she as well as I have loved living here out of all the different places we lived before. To all her friends and I will miss her.