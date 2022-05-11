In loving memory, Todd Stoeger

Todd Elwin Stoeger of Lander, Wyoming, passed away unexpectedly on 25, 2022 at his home. According to his wishes, cremation has taken place and a service is to follow, at a later date.

Todd was born in Riverton, Wyoming on July 22, 1968 to Mickey G. Stoeger and Shelia R. (Reitz, Stoeger) Norris. At the young age of 15, Todd moved to Cutbank, Montana. While in Cutbank, he met the love of his life, Christina Marino. They fell in love, and soon moved to Livingston, Montana where he graduated from the local high school. Todd and Christina were married on December 12, 1987 and soon after, started their family with their son, Craig A. Stoeger. While enjoying their life together, they were blessed with a daughter, whom they named Kassandra R. Stoeger.

While raising his family, Todd continued to enjoy the great outdoors. His love for hunting and fishing grew with every year. He followed in his father’s footsteps by pursuing a career at the Country Market where he performed his daily tasks for 10 years. During these years he was promoted to manager. As his kids grew older, he introduced them to his lifestyle and enjoyed teaching them about the outdoors and being a responsible sportsman. Todd grew to love fishing in the Yellowstone River, and began to carry a tackle box and fishing pole everywhere he went. Todd would “drown a worm” whenever he could. Unfortunately, a tragic camping accident resulted in Todd having an injured foot, limiting his physical abilities.

In 1998 Todd embarked on a new adventure and decided to move his family to Lander, Wyoming. He knew by moving that he would be closer to his sisters Tara and Heather, along with his mother Sheila who lives in Lander. While living in Lander, he continued his career in retail, with a job at Smith’s Food and Drug in Riverton, Wyoming. While working here, he was promoted to night manager. After work on his way home, Todd would stop at Morton Lake to “drown a worm”.

While following his love for the great outdoors, Todd accepted a job near Dubois, Wyoming for the Game and Fish in 2002. Due to being so far from his loved ones, this job did not last long. Todd continued his career in the retail business and accepted a job at Mr. D’s, in Lander, Wyoming. Shortly after beginning his work there, he became a manager.

After both Kassandra and Craig graduated high school, Todd and Christina returned to Montana to assist Christina’s elderly mother in 2014. While in Billings, Montana Todd acquired a manager position at Bottles and Shots liquor store. He continued to work in this position until his step-father passed away, then Todd and Christina moved back to Lander, Wyoming to assist his mother.

He remained in Lander until his passing and continued his outdoor lifestyle. Throughout Todd’s life, he studied firearms. Some would go so far as to say he was a “walking encyclopedia for weapon knowledge and history.” He loved hunting and fishing with Craig, Kassandra, and all of his grandchildren. He is survived by his lifelong love Christina Marino; his son Craig (Shelbie) Stoeger; daughter, Kassandra (Matthew) Weber; mother, Sheila Noris; and sister, Heather VanVleet; his grandchildren Braden, Chancy, Ellie, Jameson Stoeger; Mackenzie, Kimberly, and Tyler Weber; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Todd’s family would like everyone to know how thankful they are for all of the prayers, kind messages, and support they received throughout this difficult time as they celebrate his life. Please know that not one kind message has gone unnoticed.

A celebration of life service is to be announced at a later date.