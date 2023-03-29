In loving memory, Thomas Lee Stecher

Thomas Stecher, age 85, of Stevensville, MT passed away March 12 in Helena MT with family by his side. He was predeceased by his wife, Sandra. His survivors include daughters Vickee Kincaid, Tamara Argyle (Jack), Jennifer Hilgenkamp (Dan), and Melanie Stecher as well as nine grandchildren, six great grandchildren and his sister, Camille Darr.

Tom was born in Cody, Wyoming and grew up in Lander, WY where he enjoyed sports, rodeo and working alongside his dad at Safeway and the meat packing plant. He lived in Wyoming his entire life until moving to Stevensville in 1994 with Sandra. He had a long career with Safeway and was a store manager in Casper when he retired in 1992 to enjoy camping, fishing, and outdoor fun with his family and friends. He and Sandra spent many winters as snowbirds in Arizona where they met many wonderful friends to travel with in their RV.

As Tom did not wish to have services, the family will honor him and Sandra privately at a later date. Contributions in memory of Tom can be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation or a charity of your choosing