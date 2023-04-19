In loving memory, Sheila Norris

Sheila Raye Norris of Lander, Wyoming was called home to the Lord on March 26th, 2023 at the age of 77.

Sheila was born March 3rd, 1946, in Deadwood, South Dakota to Author and Mary Raetz.

Sheila found her soulmate later in life and married Robert Norris on August 7th, 1997.

They spent a wonderful life together at their home in Atlantic City, Wyoming.

Sheila dedicated most of her career to helping troubled youth.

She was a manager and house “mother” at several group homes in Montana and Wyoming.

Sheila loved her family fiercely and would move mountains to help anyone in need. She was loved by all who knew her!

Sheila was proceeded in death by her husband, Robert Norris, her children Tara LaTray and Todd Stoeger, parents Art and Mary Raetz and her sister, Daphne Engstrom.

She is survived by her daughter, Heather VanVleet, grandchildren Kendra Killinger (Clayton), Kelsey Hutson (Charles), Kassandra Weber (Matthew) Craig Stoeger (Shelbie), Patrick LaTray (Amanda) and Tiffany Traux.

Along with numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial will be announced at a later date.