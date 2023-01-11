In loving memory, Sandra K. Appelhans

Sandra K. Appelhans of Eagle Id passes away on December 23, 2022 at the age of 74 following a short battle with cancer.

Sandra was born in Colorado Springs CO on June 25, 1948 to Gus and Ethel Bakka. Sandra graduated high school in Riverton Wy in 1967. On July 19, 1968 she married the love of her life Gerry Appelhans and together they has 2 son Wade and Joe.

In her year she held jobs working at WSTS, Dr Mcmanns office, The lander medical clinic. She retired from CES and moved to Eagle ID and worked for the senior center for the rest of her days. Sandra enjoyed the outdoors. She loved snowmobile, 4 wheeling, camping and fishing. Spending time with her family and animals.

Advertisement

Sandra is survived by her father Gus Bakka of Riveton WY, Sister Kathy of OK, Sherry of Riverton Wy. Son Wade(Michelle) of Lander WY. Joe (Karla) of Alaska. Grandchildren Riley and Kolter Appelhans of Lander WY. Cade, Jace and Evan of Alaska. Sandra is preceded in death by her Husband Gerry, Mother Ethel Bakka and Sister Cindy.

A memorial service is planned for Saturday January 14th, 2023. Trinity Episcopal Church 860 South 3rd St. Lander Wy.