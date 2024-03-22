In loving memory, Robert Wesley Harms

In Loving Memory

Robert (Bob) Wesley Harms, 80 years old, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2024, at the Peaks of South Jordan Memory Care in UT after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

He was born in Grant, NE on December 9, 1943, to Lucile Crawford Harms and Wesley Harms. He was the oldest of their three children. The family relocated to the Sterling, CO area where Wes and Lucy continued the family business of wheat farming.

The Harms farm was located 23 miles from Sterling so Bob attended school at the small rural school in Lone Star, CO. Bob was very athletic from a young age and loved participating in athletic competitions. When he was getting ready to attend high school the Sterling coaches recruited him to come to town so he could participate in their athletic programs.

Bob was a committed student-athlete, participating in football, basketball, and track, and was named an All-American athlete in high school and college. He graduated from Sterling High School in 1962 and was recruited to play football for the University of Nebraska. He had some success but said he was the smallest guy on the field (at 6 feet tall and 200 pounds). He transferred to NJC Sterling and then to Greeley where he played football, excelling at offense, defense, and special teams. He was also in their track program and participated in the heptathlon (7-event athletic contest). He graduated with a teaching degree in Industrial Arts in 1968.

Bob’s senior year of high school he started dating the love of his life, Connie Worthley, who he knew from the First Nazarene Church of Sterling. The two dated until Connie also graduated from high school and they married on July 9, 1965. The young couple started their life together at Colorado State College (now University of Northern Colorado) in Greeley.

The young couple moved to Lander, WY the summer of 1968 where Bob had just been hired as the woodshop teacher at Lander Vocational High School. He also started as an assistant high school football coach and assistant track coach. Bob and Connie quickly became an integral part of the school and Lander communities.

Bob gave his heart and soul to his coaching and teaching career. Throughout the years, Bob coached LVHS Football, Boys and Girls track, Cross Country Track, and refereed basketball from 1968 to his retirement in 2019 (and he wasn’t happy to quit!) He was awarded Wyoming Coach of the Year multiple times, was inducted into the Wyoming Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2018 along with his 50 Years of Service award. He was also a national finalist for NHSACA Coach of the Year in 2016. Coaching allowed him to continue to mentor and influence generations of student-athletes. He was solidly in his third generation of students (having coached and taught his young athletes’ parents and grandparents) by the time he retired. Bob’s teaching career was equally as important to him, and he likely taught woodworking to almost every general contractor in Lander, retiring from teaching in 2001.

Throughout his career in Lander, Bob continued to participate and take pride in his family’s wheat farm with his two siblings and their families, traveling to Colorado for harvest every summer. He also loved to hunt, fish, and ride horses, spending time outdoors with his family and many good friends. His crowning outdoorsman achievement was his fishing boat. He and Connie spent many days fishing at Bull Lake (Connie was really just reading), enjoying the outdoors and each other's company.

Bob is survived by children Brian (Aubrey), Robin (Robert), and Karen (Melinda), grandchildren Kt, Austin, Danny, Jeff (Annmarie), Kaylynn (Tre) and Avery, and great-grandchildren Ayla, Alex, and Jakobe, his sister Carolyn (Larry) Maker, brother Steve (Barrie) Harms and his sisters-in-law Faun (Jim) Parker, and Nola Haynes, and numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Life will be held at Lander Valley High School July 6, 2024.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in his name to Anam Cara Caregiving (anamcaracaregiving.org) in Lander, WY. Anam Cara Caregiving allowed Bob to remain in his home for as long as possible.