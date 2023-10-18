In loving memory, Riley Kent Williamson

Riley Kent Williamson, 22 years of age.

He resided in Lander, Wyoming and passed away in an accident on October 13, 2023 in Fremont County, Wyoming.

Riley was born on December 22, 2000 in Casper, Wyoming to Karen and Robb Williamson. He graduated from Lander Valley High School in 2019.

Riley graduated in 2023 from Tech Elevator with his certificate in Full Stack Web Development. He worked several jobs in his short life, including The Gannet Grill, Dani’s food truck, Shaved Ice Shack, and The Lander Journal from fifth grade through high school.

Riley loved spending time with his dog, Appa, and was passionate about cooking and baking. He enjoyed various activities such as video games, making Youtube videos, rock climbing, music , and having fun with friends. In addition, he had been learning to play the guitar over the last few years. Riley was also dedicated to volunteering in his community. In everything he did, he strived to be successful and always put in 100% effort.

Riley had the biggest heart. He was kind to everyone and every animal he came into contact with. His humor, charm, smile, and goofines will be remembered forever. Riley effortlessly lit up every room he walked in, he was genuine and pure with a heart of gold. He was everyone’s biggest supporter and genuinely loved to see others succeed. No matter what, you could always count on him to not sugar coat anything and tell you what you needed to hear with tough love. He was extremely dedicated to his family and friends.

Riley was survived by sisters; Melissa Miech, Elli Williamson, brothers; Tyler Williamson, Torin Williamson, Sean Williamson, Toby Hootch, Jedd Barnes, Baker, the Wurth family, his pup Appa, and several other younger siblings.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Edward and Marilyn Husman, and his beloved first dog, Rio.

A celebration of life will be at the Lander Free Church located at 1215 US 287 Lander, WY 82520 at 11:00AM with a reception to follow. Please dress in anything that reminds you of Riley- not formal.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Riley Williamson Memorial Fund located at Atlantic City Federal Credit Union in Lander, WY, 307-332-5151.