In loving memory, Richard Greeves

Richard Vernon Greeves Jr. passed away peacefully at home on December 1st, 2022. He was married to Stephanie Greeves of nearly 30 years at the time of his death, along with his daughter, Natalie Dickerson; grandkids, Austin and Mikayla McMurray, Stephanie Dickerson; two great-grandchildren, Bryan and Melody McMurray; and his nephew, Brian Greeves.

Richard was born on February 24th, 1935 in a little Italian neighborhood in St. Louis, Missouri, to father Richard Greeves Sr, and mother Bruna Del Cortivo. Richard was the oldest of all four children in the family, followed by Ginger Raithel, Becky Stults, and Dino Greeves.

Richard had a passion for the Lewis and Clark Expedition from the Native American Perspective that all began when he visited the Wind River Indian Reservation in Fort Washakie, Wyoming when he was just 15 years old. He would later return to Fort Washakie when he turned 28 years old.

Richard served in the Air Force during the Cuban Missile Crisis, which only lasted a few months, and would later settle down at home in Fort Washakie with his former wife, Jeri Greeves; two daughters, Keri Ataumbi and Teri Greeves; and two grandsons, Ah-Be-Doh and Nimkees WhiteEagle.

Richard later divorced Jeri, and married Stephanie Greeves (maiden name Roberts) in 1994, where he would spend the rest of his life with her.

Richard was known for his artistic skills in sculpting, and had received many gold medals at various Art Museums and Art Shows. One award was at the Prix de West for his art piece, Land of the Water. Cody, Wyoming has one of his largest pieces, The Unknown, located at the Buffalo Bill Historical Center. Santa Fe, New Mexico displayed 56 of Richard’s art pieces at the Gerald Peters Gallery, and at the Woolaroc Museum in Bartlesville, Oklahoma

Richard is survived in death by his wife Stephanie Greeves; daughters Natalie Dickerson, Keri Ataumbi, and Teri Greeves; grandsons Austin McMurray, Ah-Be-Doh WhiteEagle, and Nimkees WhiteEagle; granddaughters Stephanie Dickerson and Mikayla McMurray; great-grandchildren Bryan and Melody McMurray; brother Dino Greeves (wife, Leona Greeves; son, Brian Greeves); sisters Ginger Raithel and Becky Stults; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Richard is preceded in death by his father, Richard Greeves Sr; mother, Bruna Del Cortivo; brother-in-law’s, Robert Raithel and Richard Stults; and daughter, Bridget Greeves.

In Lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to St. Stephens Indian Mission in Richard’s name.

A private funeral and burial service will be held with family and friends of Richard on Saturday, December 10th, 2022, and a Celebration of Life will be held later in the Spring of 2023.

