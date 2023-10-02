In loving memory, Norma Jean Romans (Stromer)

Norma Jean Romans (Stromer) died peacefully at Westward Heights Care Center in Lander, Wyoming on September 28, 2023 at the age of 91. Born to Dick and Marie Stromer of Glenville, Nebraska on August 14, 1932, she spent her youth in the Glenville and Hastings Nebraska area graduating from school there.

On June 25, 1950 she married George Franklin Romans in Holdrege, Nebraska. Shortly after their marriage they then moved to Lander, Wyoming, where she worked as a Pharmacy Technician among other jobs at the Wyoming State Training School. After over 40 years she eventually retired.

After retiring, Jean spent many years volunteering at the Lander Hospital Gift Shop, she also spent many of her days at the Senior Center socializing. When she wasn’t up town you could find her sitting in her chair looking out the front window crocheting. Her love of crocheting can be found in many homes throughout Lander, rather she was gifting them, fixing, or donating to the local hospitals and centers. If you didn’t see an afghan in her lap, it would be a good bet that she was looking at the current Danbury Mint Catalog to see which Christmas Tree or (trees) she could add to her collection of hundreds.

Funeral services will be 10:00 am Wednesday Oct, 4th 2023 in Lander, Wyoming at Hudson’s Funeral Home with Pastor Justin Vold officiating. Interment will follow immediately at Mount Hope Cemetery in Lander. A public visitation will be held at Hudson’s on Tuesday Oct, 2nd between 4:00-6:00pm.

Norma Jean is survived by her Daughter In-Law Beverly Romans of Lander, WY, Grandson Anthony (Tony) Romans (Tara) of Lander, WY, Granddaughter Kristy Diehl (Dan) of Fort Collins, CO, Great-Granddaughter Taylor Romans of Lander, WY, Great-Grandson Alex Kaiser (Sarai Sutton) of Lander, WY, Step-son Duane Bodan of Lander, WY, and Brother Leon Stromer of Norton, KS.

She is preceded in death by her parents Dick and Marie Stromer, Husband George Franklin Romans, Son John I Romans, and Great-Granddaughter Addison Romans

Donation may be made in memory of Norma Jean Romans to the Lander Senior Center 205 South 10th St Lander, WY 82520