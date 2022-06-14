In loving memory, Nancy V. Yedinak

Nancy Yedinak’s greatest pleasure was her grandchildren and her great grandchildren. She loved their visits and spending holidays with them. Pictures of their athletic and academic successes were collected like trophies. Despite her almost 98 years, she maintained she was not ready to leave until she saw what all the grands accomplished. She almost made it. Nancy’s family thanks all the fine support folks at Westward Heights Care Center for their sincere and generous kindness to her and her family as she reached the end of her life. It was indeed a life well-lived.

Nancy was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in 1924 to Rose Elizabeth and Edwin Henry Nowak. She grew up mostly in Milwaukee, except for a sojourn to Texas during her high school years. She was one of the oldest surviving students of Gesu Catholic School and of Holy Angels Academy.

At a friend’s house in 1944 she met Paul Yedinak, a Marquette Medical School student and Army Air Corp member from Rock Springs, Wyoming. They were married in 1945. They lived a great life as active members of the Rock Springs community and ultimately retired to Pinedale and Arizona, where they celebrated their 55th anniversary shortly before Paul’s death. Nancy was a lifelong Catholic, highly competitive, exacting at everything she did — and a formidable opponent both on the golf course and across the bridge table.

Advertisement

Nancy is survived by her two children, Mike (and Betty) Yedinak of Reno, NV and Judy (and Don) Legerski of Lander. She is survived by her special friend Marge Wolfe, six amazing grandchildren, and ten of the best grands anyone could have. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Paul, her parents, her brother, and grandson Nicholaus.

In lieu of memorials, the family requests periodic random acts of kindness.