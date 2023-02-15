In loving memory, Mike Brodie

MICHAEL ‘MIKE’ JAMES BRODIE

Michael James Brodie, 63, passed away unexpectedly on January 14, 2023 in Reno, Nevada.

Mike was born on February 25, 1959 in Lander, WY to Jack and Irene Brodie. He was the fourth of five children.

Mike grew up on a ranch in Sinks Canyon. Mike and his younger brother, Jock, were always fishing, trapping, hunting, blowing up ant hills and just being boys. He enjoyed taking pack trips and rodeo in the summer from the time he was in grade school all the way through high school. One of his favorites was the Little Britches Rodeo in Rawlins, WY. He also played softball for a few years. Mike loved skiing Jackson and Targhee with his buddies in the winter along with snow machining.

Mike graduated from Lander Valley High School in May of 1977. After high school Mike attended college in Powell, WY for one year. He came back to Lander and did carpentry, oil field work, work at U.S. Steel until it closed and then went back to carpentry work.

Mike married Penny Reynolds on May 8, 1982 in Lander, WY. Two children were born from this marriage, Cain and Heather. In August of 1986 Mike and Penny moved to Gardnerville, NV and that became Mike’s home for the rest of his life.

Mike worked for the Arizona Pipeline Company when he moved to Nevada and then started his own construction business in 1992.

While in Nevada Mike began to rock hunt and fell in love with it. He spent many days out on the deserts in Nevada looking for arrowheads and artifacts. He acquired quite a collection through the years. He loved going out and exploring the desert and mountains in Nevada.

Mike loved life and lived it to the fullest. He did what he wanted, when he wanted and how he wanted. He was loved by many and will be truly missed.

He is survived by his children, Cain (Leslie) Brodie of Las Vegas, Nevada and Heather Brodie, of Gardnerville, Nevada; His grandchildren, Elle and Parker Brodie; His siblings, Diana Brodie (Mel Dahl), Chuck (Anel) Brodie, Katie (Brad) Meredith and Jock (Susan] Brodie; His nieces and nephews, Sonya Heil, Tommy Heil, Amanda Brodie, Jessica Waldron, Jake Brodie and Sam Brodie.

A memorial will be held in Nevada this spring and a memorial here in Lander this summer. Dates and times to be announced later.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lander Pet Connection, 120 Chittim Rd, Lander, WY 82520 or the Lander Old Timers Rodeo Association, PO Box 632, Lander, WY 82520.