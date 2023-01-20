In loving memory, Micheal T Beck

Micheal “Mikey” Thomas Beck

Bia’ doot Eehzhapah of the White Knife Clan Doso nn wi’

Private First Class Beck

Sunrise: 10-27-1986 Sunset: 01/16/2023

Born in: Lander Wyoming.

Education:

Fort Washakie Elementary School

Fort Washakie Junior High School

Lander Valley High School: Graduating class of 2005

Universal Technical Institute in Avondale and Scottsdale Arizona. Graduating 2016 with his Associates of Occupation Studies Degree.

Military:

Entered US Army November 16, 2009

Member of the 165th Infantry Brigade 3rd Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment, Worked as Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic also Special Ops Recovery of Vehicles.

Honorably Discharged May 30th, 2013 from Active Duty

United States Army E-4 Exiting Status

Awards received while in service:

Army Commendation Medal

Good Conduct Medal

Army Achievement Medal

ISAF NATO Ribbon

Special Troops Battalion Order of the Hoplite

Afghanistan Service Medal

Combat Action Badge

Korean National Defense Medal

Member of the patriotic veteran’s organization: Arapaho Warriors CPL Billy Farris Legion Post #96, Arapahoe, WY.

Worked at:

High Country Construction

Big Horn COOP

B&B Aggregate

BIA Mechanics Helper

Shoshone Crusher

And was currently working at BTI in Riverton, WY

Survived by:

Mother Janet Kay (Aragon) and Father Rayburn Beck, Beloved companion Antoinette Pedro, 4 sons, Tristan, Erik, Kyle, Stathan Moss.

Siblings:

Leonna K. Pretty Weasel-Armajo (Martin), Will Beck, Leigh Shangreaux, Liz Salway, Lynell Pokibro, Pat Shining Elk, Steve Aragon, Clint Glick, Ryon Glick (Skye), Garland, Audrey, Chad Plentyhoops and Dawn Old bull (Bryan), Kara St. Clair

(Maternal) Aunts and Uncles:

Zelma Robertson, Roylance Aragon, Betty Glick, Pam St. Clair-Gambler (Don), Fred Tammany, George Leonard. Flora Burnette, Darlene Weed, Elaine Weed, Leola White, Marilyn Weed, Rose Goggles, Starr Weed, Jr. Doug Appah, Terry Appah, Thomasina Appah

Numerous nieces, nephews & grandchildren

(Paternal) Aunts and Uncles:

John Beck, William Beck Jr., Ted Thomas, Leonard & Regina Bends.

Proceeded in death by:

(Paternal) grandparents:

Ivora Whiterock & William Beck Sr., Lucy & Leon Harney

(Paternal) Aunt Joan Beck

(Maternal) grandparents:

Albin Leonard & Lucinda “Susie” Aragon

Ethel Tillman & Fred Leonard

Elsie Norah

Delores Track

Marsha Allen

Theodore Robertson

(Maternal) Aunts and Uncles:

Wesley Leonard, Theresa Plentyhoops

(Maternal) Brothers:

Lyle Salway, Marvin Salway, Lionel Pokibro, Shawn Pokibro, Craig Enos.

(Maternal) Nephew:

Benjamin Big Crow, Jr.

Due to our pain and suffering of the loss of our loved one, we are sorry if we have excluded or forgotten anyone.