In loving memory, Micheal T Beck

Micheal “Mikey” Thomas Beck
Bia’ doot Eehzhapah of the White Knife Clan Doso nn wi’
Private First Class Beck
Sunrise: 10-27-1986 Sunset: 01/16/2023
Born in: Lander Wyoming.
Education:
Fort Washakie Elementary School
Fort Washakie Junior High School
Lander Valley High School: Graduating class of 2005
Universal Technical Institute in Avondale and Scottsdale Arizona. Graduating 2016 with his Associates of Occupation Studies Degree.
Military:
Entered US Army November 16, 2009
Member of the 165th Infantry Brigade 3rd Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment, Worked as Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic also Special Ops Recovery of Vehicles.
Honorably Discharged May 30th, 2013 from Active Duty
United States Army E-4 Exiting Status
Awards received while in service:
Army Commendation Medal
Good Conduct Medal
Army Achievement Medal
ISAF NATO Ribbon
Special Troops Battalion Order of the Hoplite
Afghanistan Service Medal
Combat Action Badge
Korean National Defense Medal
Member of the patriotic veteran’s organization: Arapaho Warriors CPL Billy Farris Legion Post #96, Arapahoe, WY.
Worked at:
High Country Construction
Big Horn COOP
B&B Aggregate
BIA Mechanics Helper
Shoshone Crusher
And was currently working at BTI in Riverton, WY
Survived by:
Mother Janet Kay (Aragon) and Father Rayburn Beck, Beloved companion Antoinette Pedro, 4 sons, Tristan, Erik, Kyle, Stathan Moss.
Siblings:
Leonna K. Pretty Weasel-Armajo (Martin), Will Beck, Leigh Shangreaux, Liz Salway, Lynell Pokibro, Pat Shining Elk, Steve Aragon, Clint Glick, Ryon Glick (Skye), Garland, Audrey, Chad Plentyhoops and Dawn Old bull (Bryan), Kara St. Clair
(Maternal) Aunts and Uncles:
Zelma Robertson, Roylance Aragon, Betty Glick, Pam St. Clair-Gambler (Don), Fred Tammany, George Leonard. Flora Burnette, Darlene Weed, Elaine Weed, Leola White, Marilyn Weed, Rose Goggles, Starr Weed, Jr. Doug Appah, Terry Appah, Thomasina Appah
Numerous nieces, nephews & grandchildren
(Paternal) Aunts and Uncles:
John Beck, William Beck Jr., Ted Thomas, Leonard & Regina Bends.
Proceeded in death by:
(Paternal) grandparents:
Ivora Whiterock & William Beck Sr., Lucy & Leon Harney
(Paternal) Aunt Joan Beck
(Maternal) grandparents:
Albin Leonard & Lucinda “Susie” Aragon
Ethel Tillman & Fred Leonard
Elsie Norah
Delores Track
Marsha Allen
Theodore Robertson
(Maternal) Aunts and Uncles:
Wesley Leonard, Theresa Plentyhoops
(Maternal) Brothers:
Lyle Salway, Marvin Salway, Lionel Pokibro, Shawn Pokibro, Craig Enos.
(Maternal) Nephew:
Benjamin Big Crow, Jr.
Due to our pain and suffering of the loss of our loved one, we are sorry if we have excluded or forgotten anyone.