In loving memory, Melvin Scherr

Melvin Scherr was a kind and loving person, husband, father, sibling, and son. He passed away on August 1, 2022. He was loved by many people. Melvin’s passions of flying, playing music, and gardening were always apparent throughout his life. He could fix anything or problem-solve his way through it, and was always willing to teach you if you took the time to listen and learn. He had a quick wit and great sense of humor, so we all shared many laughs with him until the very end.

Melvin Scherr was born July 9, 1948 in Linton North Dakota. He was the son of Frank and Genevieve (Kelsch) Scherr. His family moved to a farm near Flasher, North Dakota. Mel graduated from Flasher high school. After graduation, he went to work in Seattle for Boeing, which he really enjoyed. Soon after, he was drafted into the Army for Vietnam. After being discharged, Melvin went to the DeVry School and studied electronics in Arizona. In 1970 Melvin married his best friend and love of his life, Marilyn Hochhalter. After graduating from DeVry, they moved to Montana where he joined the Coast Guard in 1972. When he was discharged from the Coast Guard, Melvin took a job with the FAA station in Cheyenne Wyoming. While in Cheyenne, they had two children; Melissa, 1978 and Marla, 1980. From there, the family moved to Lander, Wyoming and worked for the weather bureau were he eventually retired.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Marilyn (Hochhalter); children: Melissa Scherr and grandchild: Malorie of Lander, Wyoming; Marla and Davin Bagdonas and grandchildren: Essi and Vytas of Laramie, Wyoming; his sister Darlene and Jerry Friesz of Flasher, North Dakota; his sister Rita and Ron Wright; his brother Myron and Melinda (Himmelspach) Scherr of Mandan, North Dakota; his sister Shelly and Todd Leingang of Mandan, North Dakota, plus multiple nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Genevieve (Kelsch) Scherr.

Mel will be greatly missed by family, friends, and acquaintances, alike. His kindness, intelligence, and sense of humor were unparalleled, and given the opportunity, he could make a new friend in an instant.

Services will be held on August 13, 2022 beginning at 10:00 AM at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church.