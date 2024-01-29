In loving memory, Melvin Pierson

Melvin Arthur 'Mel' Pierson, formerly of Casper and Lander, Wyoming, died peacefully, in his sleep of natural causes at his home in Caulfield, Missouri on January 25, 2024. He was loved by many and will be missed.

Mel was born in Jamestown, North Dakota on June 30, 1961 to Donald Gilman Pierson and Beverly Lou Ketchum, who both preceded him in death.

Mel attended elementary school in Casper and High School in Lander, Wyoming. He worked at Lander Valley Medical Center and The Wyoming Energy Council before owning his own businesses: Rocky Mountain Reefs and Delta Consulting in Wyoming, and Frog Feather's Farm in Missouri. Mel also worked with Dr. Brent Bills annual 4th of July presentation in Sinks Canyon, Wyoming, orchestrating the music and timing of the fireworks.

He was known by his family and friends for his quick wit, his laugh, and his practical jokes. Mel loved to garden and learn new things. He was a talented cook, loved his family, the outdoors, and rock hounding and fishing with his kids.

He is survived by his wife Deborah, his older sister Melody Pierson of Colorado, 4 children: Robert Pierson (Montana), Jarred Pierson (Wyoming), Kira Pierson (Indiana), Jacob Pierson (Indiana), 3 step children: Maria Garcia (Kentucky), Jeremy Cummings (Missouri), Johnathan Cummings (Texas), and 10 1/2 grandchildren: Destin, Asher, Jayden, Cameron, Kati, Analyn, Samuel, Reyna, Luke, Kayden and Jazmine is a bun in the oven!

Mel's ashes will be interred in Missouri and Wyoming.