In loving memory, Melvin L. “Pete” Calhoun

Melvin L. “Pete” Calhoun.

Melvin L. “Pete” Calhoun was born February 16, 1941 in Ft. Washakie, Wyoming to Joseph and Josephine Calhoun. He passed away on October 29, 2021 in Dubois, Wyoming.

After graduating from high school in Browning Montana in 1959, he attended the University of Wyoming. After his time at the University of Wyoming, Pete worked as a heavy equipment operator for several construction companies, as well as in the Uranium mines in the Gas Hills near Riverton. Pete married Yvette Marie Delorme, and returned to the ranching industry he was raised in on the Wind River Indian Reservation in Crowheart, Wyoming where he operated his ranch for 52 years.

Pete enjoyed competing in several rodeo events including team roping, calf roping, bull riding, saddle bronc riding and bareback riding. He served multiple terms on the Wind River Water Resources Control Board as well as the board of the Wind River Economic Development Fund as a member of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe. He enjoyed a good game of cards and often could be found playing cards at the Riverton Livestock Auction, and the Crowheart volunteer fire department. He treasured life in the outdoors, big game hunting, taking horse pack trips into the backcountry of the Wind River Indian Reservation and spending time with his family. He started, owned, and operated Wind River Canyon Whitewater & Fly Fishing in the Wind River Canyon along with his son Darren Calhoun in May 1992.

He is survived by his daughters, Tammy J. Stromme & family, Tara L. Farley & family; son Darren Calhoun & family; sister Emma Mc Adams & family; brother Robert ‘Bob’ Calhoun & family; niece Pauline Davis & family, niece JoLyn Davis & family, niece Zana Finley & family; niece Zola Nichols & family, niece Carla Mann & family; niece Linda Garcia & family, nephew Oren ‘Dale’ Mc Adams & family, nephew Gary Holt & Family, along with numerous extended family members.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Joseph and Josephine Calhoun; daughter, Annette Bynon; sisters, Marilyn Holt, Pauline Chavez, Kate Enders, Norma Chavez, Leona Davis.

Memorial service will be Saturday, June 11 from 10am to 12pm at the: Big Wind Hall 33 Old Yellowstone Hwy Crowheart, WY 82512.

In lieu of flowers please consider sending a donation to

Warm Valley Lodge

Attn: Jan

5643 U.S. Highway 26

P.O. Box 1839

Dubois, Wyoming 82513