In loving memory, Loretta Alcaraz

Loretta Alcaraz, 78, of Worland Wyoming fell asleep in death on March 25, 2023 surrounded by her family at the Billings Clinic Hospital in Billings, Montana. Loretta was born May 14th 1944 to Antonio Cuara Pimentel and Apolonia Domingez Cuellar Pimentel in Worland Wyoming. There is where she attended school and later graduated in 1962. She continued her education during the summer months.

On July 20, 1963, Loretta married José Pascual Alcaraz to whom she was married for 59 years. Together they had daughters Amanda (Alcaraz-Wright) and Patricia (Dellos). Later the girls married and gave her 2 grandchildren Lauren and Marshall.

Loretta worked for NOWCAP and was the Director of Migrant Head start program for many years. During that time she helped many non English speaking youth and their families transition into the community. From 2009 until her death, she worked as a para educator at West Side Elementary where she was awarded The Bell Ringer award for being an outstanding citizen in the community and for her contributions to the school district. The West Side school gives out a kindness award annually and they have named it the “Loretta Alcaraz Kindness Award” in her honor.

Loretta was well known in the community for her self sacrificing spirit. From providing a meal for friends in need to helping cook for special events. In April of 2005 she was named Volunteer of the Year by the Worland-Tensleep ambassadors. She was always looking for ways to help others. Although she was recognized for her acts of kindness her real reward was the joy she felt from giving to others. Loretta’s family was very important to her. She took so much pride in her daughters and her grandchildren as well as many extended family such as nieces and nephews. She loved to dance and was an excellent cook.

Loretta set a wonderful example of generosity, concern for others, and genuine love of neighbor. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Antonio, and Apolonia Brothers, José and Ramon Torres and David Pimentel. Her sisters Mary Torres Lopez, Paula Torres Hernandez, Patsy Pimentel Rodriguez Rebecca Pimentel Garcia, Sally Pimentel Hernandez, Grace Pimentel Alcaraz, and Ruth Pimentel Mackmiller.

She is survived by husband Pascual, daughters Amanda Alcaraz-Wright, Patricia Dellos (Ryan) grandchildren Lauren Taylor Wright and Marshall Dellos, and siblings, Cecilia Pimentel Rubio (Pillar), Antonia Pimentel, Steve Pimentel (Terry), Francis Pimentel, and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be a viewing Friday March 31st from 7-9pm at the Mt Calvary Church.

Memorial services will be held at the Worland Middle school Auditorium 2150 Howell Ave at 10am on Saturday April 1st. A reception will follow burial back at the middle school.

