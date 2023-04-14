In loving memory, Linda Jean Douglas-Szablewski

Linda Jean Douglas-Szablewski, 70, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away at the Help

for Health Hospice Home on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. A visitation for family

and friends will be Sunday, April 16, 2023 from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Davis

Funeral Home. Services will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 17, 2023 at The

Church of Jesus Chris of Latter-day Saints, 430 Elizabeth Drive. Burial will follow

at Mountain View Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her husband

Daniel.

Linda Jean Douglas was born on July 29, 1952 in Antigo, WI, Langlade, Co. at

Langlade Memorial Hospital to Archie G. and Margaret A. (Fischer) Douglas. Linda

attended grade school in Antigo, WI until the family moved to Milwaukee, WI.

There she attended West Division High School graduating in 1970. After school

Linda went to work for Sears & Roebuck as a sales associate until returning to

Antigo to care for her ailing parents. She went to work at the Vulcan for the next

18.5 years and fell in love and married Daniel A. Szablewski. After the passing of

her parents, she moved to Riverton, WY in 1993. Linda would work at the local

Wal-Mart for the next 9.5 years.

Linda joined The Church of Jesus of Latter-day Saints, second ward, in Riverton.

After the passing of her husband, she received support from Fremont Counseling

while attending four groups there. The groups were instrumental in finding skills

she did not think she possessed. Linda produced numerous kraft items for the

local fair and received quite a few ribbons for her efforts.

In June 2019, Linda was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. She underwent an

operation and then Chemotherapy. A special thank you to both her sons, Daniel

and Victor, and her close friend Margaret Peart for her extraordinary care. Thank

you to the hospice staff from both Lander and Riverton, WY.

She is survived by sons, Daniel Szablewski of Riverton, Victor and wife Joy

Szablewski of Riverton, Joel Szablewski of WI; sister, Gail M. Douglas and her

husband, Carl Herrmann, his daughter, Catherine Herrmann and her husband Josh

Artrip, Pat Hansen’s husband Eric, Debbie, Scotty and Melinda; niece, Jill Kystosek,

husband Rick, Robert, Ryan and Nephew Paul Douglas; sister-in-Law, Bonny

Douglas; Niece, Michelle Jahnke, Jackson J., Grant K., Niece, Megan Szymkowiak,

husband Josh, John W., Josephine J.; grandchildren, Anna and Tim Williams, Jr. of

Maryland, BreAnn M. Szablewski of Wisconsin, ShyAnn L. and Peter Egwalata of

Uganda, Lea Rossie of Wyoming, Ashlee Szablewski of Wisconsin, Halee

Fleischman of Wisconsin; great grandchildren, Kiitana Egwalata, Justin Williams,

Connor Lamb, Marcus Lamb, Hunter Fleischman, Miranda Fleischman.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 14 years, Daniel A. Szablewski;

three brothers, Robert, William, and James Douglas; half-sister, Pat Hansen; and

sister-in-law, Joanne Douglas.

Her family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations for outstanding obligations

or travel expenses be made here. (to her sister, Gail Douglas, P.O. Box 467,

Riverton, WY 82501).

On-line condolence may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com

Services under the direction of Davis Funeral Home, Crematory, and Monuments.

