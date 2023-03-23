In loving memory, Lilly Jenny Washington

Lilly Jenny Washington, preferred to be called Jenny and was fondly known as “Zaneechee” and “Jenny from the Block”. She passed away March 15, 2023 at her residence in Fort Washakie, Wyoming at the age of 53.

She was born in Oakland, California on August 15, 1969. She was the eldest child of four, and the. eldest daughter of her Mother; Marian Joyce Wadda and Father; Larry Jay Washington.

Lilly completed her high school education by receiving her GED through Clearfield Job Corps. Through the same program, she also became a certified mechanic. She was also an Entertainment Cook. She attended one year of college at Central Wyoming College for Business Management. Before her passing, she was working alongside her daughter, Crystal at McDonald’s. She was an accomplished and determined woman.

Lilly was the outdoors type: horseback riding, fishing and hunting. Her favortie dish to cook was soup and frybread. She was very handy, and could fix things easily. She liked using her skills to help others. She expressed herself creatively through her beading and writing. She also liked to work on cars and listen to music. Her main jams were JLo and ZZ Top.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, Nessa and Junior. She was loved by many, including her cat Dragon. She was strong, kind, supportive, compassionate and wise beyond her years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marian Joyce Wadda and Larry Jay Washington; Aunts Anita Alvarez, Sterleen Hill; Maternal Grandmother Bernice Wadda and Paternal Grandparents, Lily Norman Washington and Charles G. Washington.

She is survived by her children: Candace Louise Washington, Chasity Rae Washington, Crystal & Edison Charley, (Lanessa Whiteman and Donald Antelope Jr.), Daniel & Marie Washington, Chantelle Doris Washington, and Monika Lily Dagmar Alvarez; and numerous Grandchildren; Brother Anthony Garrett White Antelope; Sisters Leslie Jocelyn Antelope and Sheila Juanita Washington; Aunt Ula Tyler and Family, Myra Washington and Family, Cecilia Bushyhead and Family, Trudy Coando and Family; Geraldean Perry and Family, along with numerous Cousins, Nieces, and Nephews.

Traditional Wake Services to be held at 95 North Fork Road, Fort Washakie. Funeral Services for Lilly Jenny Washington will be held at 10am Mar 24, 2023 at The Episcopal Mission in Fort Washakie. Interment will follow at the Sacajawea Cemetery. Feast to follow after at 2pm at The Episcopal Mission.

Arrangements under the direction of Wind Dancer Funeral Home.