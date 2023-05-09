In loving memory, Lavern Keith Currey

Lavern Keith Currey passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Cascade Creek Memory Care in Rochester, MN. He was 91. Keith had his family and loving companion by his side at the time of his death. Keith was loved by all and will be greatly missed.

Keith Currey was born on February 12, 1932, in Sargent, NE. He was the only child of Tressia Mae (Ullom) and George (Joe) Edward Currey. In 1935, Keith and his parents moved to Lusk, WY where Joe owned and operated the KC Barber Shop. Keith grew up in Lusk and graduated in 1950 from Lusk High School. While in school he participated in many sports, particularly basketball, baseball and football. During his high school years, Keith learned to play golf on Lusk’s 9 hole, sand green course. So began his lifelong passion for the game of golf!

After high school, Keith attended the University of Wyoming. At UW, he played on the Cowboy’s freshman basketball team and was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. His college coursework was interrupted, when Keith was drafted after his sophomore year (1952) and served in the army during the Korea War. While in Korea he worked with a mortar company serving as a “forward observer” and also worked on the “gun tip.” His hearing was damaged greatly during this time and was quite problematic for him later in life. After receiving an honorable discharge in 1953, he returned to UW to complete his bachelor’s degree. While at the university, he met and fell in love with Beverly (Bev) June Busteed of Cody, WY. They were happily married from 1955 until Beverly’s death in 1982. They had two children, a daughter, Kim and son, Kevin.

After graduation from UW, Keith & Bev began their teaching careers in Green River, WY before moving to Riverton in 1961. For many years, Keith worked in the Riverton school district as a classroom teacher and Bev was the district’s only speech therapist. In 1967, Keith and Bev decided to pursue advance degrees in their respective fields. After many summers traveling to Missoula, MT to attend the University of Montana, they both graduated. In 1972, Keith received his ME degree in guidance and counseling and Bev received her MA in audiology. Upon graduation, Keith was hired as the first guidance counselor in the new Riverton High School Career Center. He was also instrumental in helping launch the new Career Center in the early 1970s. His final position, before retiring in 1995, was guidance counselor at Riverton High. He also served many years in the Riverton schools as a basketball referee and longtime high school golf coach. The Wyoming 4-A West Conference recognized Keith’s dedication and he was honored as golf coach of the year in 1995.

Within the Riverton community, Keith was a member of the Elks Lodge, VFW, Masonic Lodge and Shriners (member of the “Scooter Patrol” and “The Jesters”). He was also an active supporter of University of Wyoming Sports and a member of the Cowboy Joe Club.

Keith was a very avid golfer and spent most of his time weather permitting on the golf course. He was a long-time member of the Riverton Country Club. Keith was an active member and served on the board of the Wyoming Senior Men’s Golf Association. He competed in many Wyoming state amateur and senior amateur competitions. And Keith had numerous holes in one!

Keith loved Wyoming, the Wyoming Cowboys, and the outdoors of the great state of Wyoming. He enjoyed traveling, spending time with his kids and grandkids. After retirement he started spending his winter months with his companion Dottie Walker in Yuma, AZ. In the summer they would both return to Riverton.

Lavern Keith Currey is preceded in death by his parents, George and Tressia Currey, and his wife Beverly Currey. He is survived by his daughter, Kim (Greg) Wiseman of Rochester, MN. His son, Kevin (Mary Jane) Currey of Idaho Falls, ID. His longtime companion of 22 years, Dottie Walker of Yuma AZ. And Mary Jo Downey Currey of Medical Lake, WA. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Jillian Currey (Jared) Boyd of LaGrande OR, Andrew K. Currey of Los Angeles, CA, Kathryn Wiseman (Michael Swartz) of Omaha, NE, and Kristen Wiseman of Minneapolis, MN and two great granddaughters Madeleine and Julietta Boyd of LaGrande, OR.

A Celebration of Keith’s Life is planned for a future time.

Because Keith dedicated many years of his life to education, the family asks that any memorial gifts in Keith’s memory be directed to the University of Wyoming. A scholarship fund will be established in L. Keith Currey’s memory. Gifts can be sent to the following address: In Memory of L. Keith Currey, c/o: The University of Wyoming Foundation, 222 South 22ndStreet, Laramie, WY 82070.

