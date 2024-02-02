In loving memory, Laurie Gardner

Laurie Gardner, 62, of Missouri Valley, Wyoming passed away at her home on Sunday, January 28, 2024. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, February 9, 2024, at Missouri Valley Fire Hall.

Laurie Ann Von Krosigk was born on April 6, 1961 in Riverton, Wyoming to Dean and Charleen (Banta) Von Krosigk. She attended schools in Riverton until her sophomore year when she went to Shoshoni High School. She graduated with the class of 1979.

On November 10, 1979 she married Bret Gardner in Riverton, Wyoming. Together they had two children, Melissa and Chad. They celebrated their 44th anniversary this last November.

Laurie spent her life in Fremont County as a rancher. She loved horses and was an avid horsewoman. She belonged to many organizations, Missouri Valley Women’s Club since 1980, was a past president of Fremont County Cattle Women, an officer with Cowboy State Stockhorses, organizer of Thermopolis Sorting Series, member of Lander Old Timers Rodeo Association, Back Country Horsemen of America, and 40 Something Cowgirls. Laurie loved being involved and helping others learn and especially children as was apparent with her involvement in 4-H, she was a leader and on the Royalty Committee.

Family was Laurie’s number one priority. She loved being around her children and two grandchildren, Raven and Ramsden. She taught horse clinics and was in competition for horse sorting, which she loved. Being in the mountains made her right at home, camping with the family, and doing any and all activities with her family was a favorite. She enjoyed her garden, lawn, flowers, cooking, canning, and visiting with friends.

She is survived by her husband, Bret Gardner; daughter, Melissa Vukich and husband, Jeremy; son, Chad Gardner and Charene Herrera; grandchildren, Raven Vukich and Ramsden Vukich; mother, Charleen Von Krosigk; brothers, Wendell Von Krosigk and wife, Sandy, Clint Von Krosigk and wife, Jennifer, and Sam Von Krosigk and wife, Kristi; mother-in-law, Claudine Gardner; brothers-in-law, Greg Gardner and wife, Barbara, and Kelly Gardner and wife, Kimber; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Dean Von Krosigk; father-in-law, Dave Gardner; and grandparents, Sam Von Krosigk, Iva Ballard, Clare and Mable Banta.

