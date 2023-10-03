In loving memory, Lacie Griffin

Lacie Fawley Griffin

Born November 14, 1992 in Casper, Wyoming to Christine and Ronald Fawley. Her family moved throughout the oilfields of Wyoming and Montana with the oil rigs. They settled in Lander, Wyoming where she attended elementary school in Lander and middle school in Riverton. Her family moved to Texas where she attended and graduated High School, then went on to graduate from Lincoln Welding School. Lacie eventually became a dispatcher for a tow company. She met the love of her life, William "Cody" Griffin whom she married in 2012. Lacie suddenly passed from life on September 14, 2023. She is survived in life by her husband Cody Griffin, siblings Julie Fawley and Johnathan Fawley, mother Christine Evans and stepfather Danny Evans, father Ronald Fawley, maternal grandfather Ronnie Pitt, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She joins her grandmothers Carolyn and Beverly in death along with many others. The family will be holding a celebration of life on October 7th in Lander, Wyoming. In lieu of flowers or cards, the family has asked that donations be made in Lacie's name to the American Cancer Society or to a local animal shelter of choice.