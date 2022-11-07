In loving memory, Kathy Anderson

Kathy Anderson, 66, passed away at her home on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Kathy Lee Webb was born on December 11, 1955, in Heber City, Utah to Blaine and Juanita (Muir) Webb. Kathy was baptized into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She grew up in Heber City, Utah and graduated in 1974 from Wasatch High School.

On September 19, 1975, she married the love of her life, Clair Anderson in Daniels, Utah. In 1976, they moved to Riverton and made it their forever home, where they raised two sons. They celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary this September. Kathy and Clair were inseparable, they did everything together and were seldom seen apart.

Kathy had a heart of gold, was high energy and was always busy. She worked at the Riverton VFW, Corral West, and helped in the kitchen at the Lincoln School. Her wit was razor-sharp and she was always known to say something to make her whole family laugh.

In 1973, Kathy was crowned the Rodeo Queen in Wasatch County and always enjoyed and loved her horses. She had a true love for being outdoors, fishing, hunting, working in her yard and beautifying her large array of flower beds. Kathy was a proud and well-respected homemaker, an amazing cook and keen on canning all of the rewards of her well-producing garden. She was a member of the Riverton Country Club Ladies Golf Association. Kathy found humor in an occasional game of golf and treasured her friendships, including her deep love for her dog and cat.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Clair Anderson; sons, Rowdy Anderson (and wife Lindsey) and CW Anderson (and wife Kelly); grandchildren: Jordynel Anderson, Beau Anderson, Basyn Anderson, Delayne Anderson and Creed Anderson; and two brothers and a sister. She was preceded in death by her parents, Blaine and Juanita Webb.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 3100 W. Main St. in Riverton with burial to follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Riverton, Wyoming. A viewing will be held from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, November 7, 2022, at the Davis Funeral Home in Riverton.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Riverton Animal Adoption Center/PAWS shelter in honor of Kathy and her love for her furry family members.

