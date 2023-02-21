In loving memory, Joyce Cooper

Joyce Arlene Cooper, 87, formerly of Riverton, Wyoming, loved to travel. Her goal was to visit all 7 continents (AND SHE DID) and as many countries as possible so long as she could walk, talk and see. On the 19th of February 2023, Joyce won a first-class ticket to heaven, leaving from the home of her son in Enderby, B.C., Canada. This was the trip she looked forward to the most.

She was born Joyce Arlene Cartwright on 22 April 1935 in Great Falls, Montana to Clarence E Cartwright and Borghild “Peggy” G Ritland.

Clarence died when Joyce was 3 years old. Later, Joyce and her younger sister, Carolyn, were adopted by Peggy’s 2nd husband Edward Burtosky. They later divorced.

After her mother married John A Kobel, Joyce attended school in Boise, Idaho, where her little sister, Linda, was born. They then moved to Riverton, Wyoming where Joyce attended high school.

In 1951, Joyce married John A Hughes. To this marriage they had three children. Christy, John and Debra.

Joyce worked as a bookkeeper for Chopping Chevrolet for many years. The family left Riverton, moving many times before Joyce and her children landed in Worland where she worked for Western Motors. After divorcing, Joyce moved her family to Denver and worked for Buick Motor Division and Great Western United. In 1972, she returned to Ten Sleep, WY with her youngest daughter, who was still in high school, to marry John D Cooper.

In 1975, Joyce and her new husband embarked on a new adventure. They emigrated to Canada where they owned and operated Big Bear Ranch in Progress, BC and became successful ranchers. Along with helping John on the ranch, Joyce also worked for Borak Construction for many years until retirement in Hythe, AB. She loved quilting and tending her garden. She was always busy! When her husband died, she moved to Lethbridge, AB and remained there until the last couple of years. She then moved to Enderby, BC to be closer to family.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, John D Cooper, her sister, Carolyn A Garriott, and a grandson, Adam C Paske.

She is survived by her children, Christy L Moore Riverton, WY, John L Hughes (Carol) Enderby, BC, Canada, Debra A Benford (Dan) Sheridan WY, Sister, Linda M Moench (Lee) Sheridan WY, 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Cremation has taken place. Per her wishes, no services are planned. Internment to take place later at Ft Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado next to her late husband.

