In loving memory, John Hughes

On February 20, 2024, from his home in Riverton, Wyoming, John Abner Hughes, 93, was flown to heaven on the wings of an eagle. His loving wife, Vicki, was by his side.

He was born December 27, 1930, in Rifle, Colorado to Jesse L and Ruth W (Hauck-Phelps) Hughes. In 1942, the Hughes family settled in Riverton where John attended school (on occasion) but preferred to go fishing instead.

John was a proud patriot and a highly decorated member of the United States Army, 25th Infantry Division and 35th regiment from August 1948 through August 1952. John served in the Korean Conflict from 1950-1951. When he returned to the United States, he served as a military police officer at Camp Hanford, Washington until his discharge.

Throughout his life and with thousands of miles traveled, John wore different hats. He was proficient in everything he chose to do. He was a carpenter, millwright, welder, salesman, pilot, contractor, and business owner. In 1956, John served as a police officer for the town of Thermopolis and in 1966-1967 for the town of Riverton under Mel Matthews.

In 1951, John married Joyce Arlene Burtosky. To this union three children were born. The couple later divorced.

John was a man of faith with a heart of gold. He read his bible every day until his eyesight failed him. He was an avid collector of eagles and had a sincere love for animals. His favorite things to do were to go fishing and gamble. He even had his own slot machine at home. He never lost money there!!!

If you asked his opinion about something, you needed to be prepared for his answer. He didn’t mince words. He told it as he saw it and did not hold back. You always knew where you stood with John.

If asked, John would tell you his life started in 1979 when he married the love of his life, Vicki Lee Hallmark. They celebrated 45 years of marriage on the 3rd of February. Together they experienced exciting adventures and successful business undertakings. For twenty-four years, John and Vicki were the owners of All Action Reality in Lander but changed the name to Wyoming Gold Realty and moved the business to Riverton in 2023.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse L and Ruth W Hughes, Sisters Leona G Lujan, Mabel L Applehans, Bonnie L Hughes, Wilma J Hughes, his only brother Willard V Hughes, Grandson Adam Cole Paske and his best friends in life, Chuck Allard, Henry Pfiefer, Bill Lacey, and Jason Jones.

His canine companion, Thunder, who passed away on 07 Sept 2023 will be laid to rest with John.

John left behind his wife Vicki L Hughes of Riverton, his three children, Christy L Hughes-Moore of Riverton, John L (Carol) Hughes of Enderby, BC, Canada, and Debra A (Dan) Benford of Sheridan, Wy, nine Grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. Other family members include John’s three sisters, Ila (Billy) Johnstone of Kaycee WY, Shirley Peck-Black of Riverton, and Vada (Ben) Galvan of Farmington, Missouri, nieces, nephews, and many friends. Last but certainly not least, Missy, his much-loved cat, and the two newest members of the family, two lab puppies named Thunder 2 and Bogie.

Exodus 19:4 You yourselves have seen what I did to the Egyptians, and how I bore you on eagles’ wings and brought you to myself.

Services will be on Friday, March 8, 2024, at 2:00 p.m., at Davis Funeral Home in Riverton with burial to follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Riverton with Military Honors.

Because of John’s love for animals, please make memorial to Riverton Paws for Life or Lander Pet Connections in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.

