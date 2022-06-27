In loving memory, Jerry Evagelatos Obituaries June 27, 2022 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppEmailPrint Former Riverton resident Gerard “Jerry” Evagelatos died July 22 at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne. He was 71. A full obituary with funeral arrangements will follow. Related Posts Head over to the Tuesday Night Square Dance in Dubois! County 10 - Albert (Bert) Oakley Obituaries - Special meeting of the Fremont County Commissioners Monday night 2022 Chief Washakie Messengers Indian Relay Races Championship results Raiders split in Miles City Help us welcome this new #little: Brax Cantrell Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share? Share with us!