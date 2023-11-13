In loving memory, Janet Lee Hodges Turner

Janet Lee Hodges Turner, 74, of Lander, Wyoming, died in her home on November 7, 2023.

Janet was born on May 15, 1949 to Joseph and Opal Hodges in Saratoga, Carbon County, Wyoming. She grew up in Jackson, Wyoming, and graduated in the Class of 1967. She worked for several years at the Jackson State Bank. She has spent the last 20+ years in Lander, Wyoming.

Janet had two daughters, Kessa Blumenshine and Kristi Kusel. In 1993 she married Larry Turner and gained two more daughters, Lori Bell and Amber Farley. She adored all of her grandchildren, Ashley, Mykle, Tyler, Josh, Mason, Kahla, Gillian, Kameron, Katie, Randy, Amanda, Trystin, Sean, Emily, Paige, Kimbal, and her 15 great-grandchildren.

Please sign the online guestbook: hudsonsfh.com.