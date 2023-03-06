In loving memory, Jacqueline (Jackie) Anne Beaton Wendel

Jacqueline (Jackie) Ann Beaton Wendel, 56, passed away on February 17, 2023, at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming, surrounded by her family.

She was born on April 5, 1966 in the neighborhood of Jamaica Plains in Boston, Suffolk County, Massachusetts. She was the youngest of five children born to Kenneth H. Beaton of Braintree, MA and June E. (Dewey) Beaton, of Rumney, NH. Jackie graduated from Plymouth Area High School in Plymouth, NH in 1984.

She resided in many different states including Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Florida, California and settled in Wyoming with her loving family. She married Frederick Kirk Wendel on May 4, 1997 in Santa Barbara, CA. They lived in Lompoc, CA until they moved to Lander, WY in 2001.

Advertisement

Jackie was interested in the Arts. In recent years she pursued photography.

One of her passions was working as a Nanny. She participated in on-line groups “Mommy Friends” and “Baby Center”. She also worked in a flower shop, Pizza Hut and the Deli at Mr. D’s. She was an avid on-line researcher and recognized for her creative crafts.

She is survived by her husband, Frederick Kirk Wendel, of 25 years and two sons, Frederick

Kenneth Beaton Wendel and Stuart Tylor Beaton Wendel, all of Lander, Wyoming. Her mother, June E. (Beaton) Thomas of Rumney, NH, her brother, Samuel W. (Cathy) Beaton of Lompoc, CA, and three sisters, Robin L. (Stephen) Pavlack of Yuma AZ, Christine M. (Alan) Davis of Franklin, NH, and Sandra K. Catania (significant-other James Spanos) of Rumney, NH. Also survived by her in-laws, Mary Wendel, mother-in-law, Kim Wendel, sister-in-law, Brett Wendel, brother-in-law, all of Lander, WY and Jud (TJ) Wendel, brother-in-law of Portland, OR, along with numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Advertisement

Jackie was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth H. Beaton, and her father-in-law, Frederick R.

Wendel. Jackie chose to be cremated. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were handled by Hudson’s Funeral Home of Lander, WY.

Please sign the online guestbook here.

Advertisement