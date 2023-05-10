In loving memory, Gloria Rose (Lajeunesse) Sampson

Gloria Rose (Lajeunesse) Sampson, 78, of Halifax MA, passed away

suddenly in her sleep on March 26th, 2023 from a long battle of health

issues. She was the loving wife of the late Donald Sampson.

Born in Wyoming to the late Herman Lajeunesse Sr. and Rachel B.

(Willets) Lajeunesse. Gloria was raised in Wyoming and graduated St.

Stephens High School. She was a member of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe.

She moved to Massachusetts in her twenties to raise her children. Being

a caregiver was in her nature, she not only raised her two biological

children but helped raise their children as well. Her first husband Charlie

had two other children for whom she also admired and helped. She was

always the first person to help a person in need, she spent the last years

of her life after her husband’s passing opening up her home to anyone in

need, providing a place to rest, home cooked meals to eat and great

conversation. Gloria enjoyed camping, canoeing anything to do with

nature, but she especially loved her family and friends and was always the

life of the party! The family thoroughly enjoyed her “Gloria Dance” her

famous bloody mary’s, pasta salad, pea soup, and meatballs. Her smile

and laugh always elevated the mood and brightened your day. The

memories she left are rich and wonderful and she will be deeply missed

by everyone who’s ever had the pleasure of meeting her feisty, caring and

beautiful soul.

Gloria is survived by her sons; Danny Lajeunesse and Craig Gaucher, four

grandchildren: Ranie Lajeunesse, Rochelle McCann, Kasandra

Lajeunesse and Krista Gaucher, eleven great grandchildren, sisters:

Katherine Sylvia, Gail Washakie, Ellen Giles, Edith Johnson and Florence

Petsch, brother: Leo Lajeunesse Sr. and many other extended family. In

addition to her husband Donald, she is also predeceased by her brothers:

Lester Lajeunesse, George Lajeunesse and Herman Lajeunesse Jr., and

sisters: Barbara Pinnow, Lillian Bakus, Martha Rocha and Patsy

Lajeunesse.

Visitation was held on Friday April 7, 2023 at the

Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, Taunton MA. The family thanks you in

advance for attending and/or sending flowers in her memory.

Her wishes were to be cremated and returned to Wyoming with her late

husband, Donald. A memorial service will be held Thursday, May 11th,

2023 at 11:00 am at 15458 Hwy 287 (Leo Lajeunesse Sr. residence).

Interment will follow at the Chief Washakie cemetery. All are invited to a

feed following burial.