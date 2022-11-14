In loving memory, Gayle Jacob

Gayle Minnie Jacob, 75, of Lander, Wyoming left this earth at 4:44 a.m. on 11-11-22 to meet the creator. She left peacefully and comfortably in her home, surrounded by her family and loving husband.

Gayle was brought into this world by Dewi and Nellie (Nichol) Washakie on April 9, 1947 in Fort Washakie, Wyoming.

She attended schools in Crowheart and Lander. Following school Gayle was a waitress at Maverick Cafe, a firefighter for the ShoRap Tribes, and she retired after 35 years as a dietary aide at Bishop Randall Hospital.

She married the love of her life, hunting partner, camping partner and best friend Bob Jacob August 23, 1980. They spent 42 wonderful years living life to the fullest.

Gayle loved the outdoors and all it had to offer- over the years you could find her on pack trips, hunting trips, riding horses, camping with her friends and family, and going on nature walks. She loved crafting, beading, sewing, scrapbooking and had a serious love for Elvis Presley.

Gayle is survived by her husband Bob Jacob, daughters Pat Abeyta- Smith, Hope Abeyta, Sheri Cox (husband Brian Mehrer), Jenny Green- Hirasawa, and son Dale Jacob. Grandchildren: Holly Grusendorf (husband Zac), Chloe Rohrbacher (parter David), Baylee Smith (partner Shawn) Chartess Arroyo, Joaquin Arroyo (partner Tedda), Job Abeyta, Jessica Hopkins (husband Chad), Jacob Eppler, Jude Eppler and Kelsey Warren (husband Christopher) as well as 13 great-grandchildren.

Brothers- John Washakie (wife Bonnie), Pat Washakie (wife Gail), Chuck Washakie (wife Jo). Sisters- Josie Abeyta (husband Dan), Zedora Enos (husband Allen) and Vivian Armajo.

Gayle was preceded in death by her Grandparents; George Washakie, Josephine Trehero, Evert and Hadassie Nichol. Parents; Dewi Zant Washakie and Nellie Catherine (Nichol) Washakie, first husband, James Abeyta and infant son, Hugo Abeyta.

Siblings: George Washakie, Roberta Washakie, Dewi Washakie Jr., Isaac Washakie, Essie Mae Skillings, Sheila Abeyta, Romar Washakie, and Russell Washakie.

A Traditional Native American Wake will be held at 5:00 pm on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 followed by a service on Wednesday at 12:00 pm at 15 Sawbuck Rd. in Lander, Wyoming. Burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Lander.

PLEASE NOTE: park down below in the corral, we will have chauffers to bring people up to the apple orchard where the services will be held.

Flowers may be sent to 15 Sawbuck Rd.