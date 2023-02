Fred “E” Ward, 90, Korean War Veteran, passed away peacefully and lovingly with the staff at Westward Heights Care Center, in Lander Wyoming February 16th 2023. Cremation was provided by Wind Dancer Funeral Home.

A virtual funeral service will be held VIA Zoom which will be announced to family and friends. His final resting place and inurnment will be held at a later date at his hometown of Manville. Obituary of his life will be posted at a later date.