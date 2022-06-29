In loving memory, Faron Dean Johnson

Longtime Lander resident Faron Dean Johnson succumbed to several chronic illnesses (not COVID-19) to go home with the Lord Jesus on Saturday, December 4, 2021 in Clovis, New Mexico.



Faron was born on January 16, 1966, to George Willis Johnson and Anne Marie Saby Johnson in Missoula, Montana. Shortly thereafter Faron moved with his mother to her hometown of Lander, Wyoming. Faron’s mother passed away when he was eight and he was thereafter raised by his grandmother, Mary Peterson Saby. He attended Southside Elementary School (the best elementary school in Lander) and graduated from Lander Valley High School in 1984.



In October of 1988 Faron married Crystal Maureen Davis in Lander and together they had two children, Brittany and Alexa. The couple later divorced.

Faron had a great work ethic and operated “Lawn Johnson”, a lawn maintenance business, for several years. He was most well-known as the hard-working and dedicated meat cutter at Mr. D’s.



Faron was an ardent fan of the Denver Broncos and especially enjoyed watching the Broncos pummel those nasty Oakland Raiders. He was passionate about the outdoors and loved to hunt and fish. Faron enjoyed cards with friends and was especially skilled with barbecuing meats on the grill. However, his primary love was always for his two daughters, Brittany and Alexa.



Faron was a 4th Degree Grand Knight for the Lander Knights of Columbus Council. He also served as a proud member of the Lander Volunteer Fire Department for many years. His friends and family will always remember him for his charismatic personality. He will be missed.



Faron’s final years were spent with his cherished companion, Shana Schlegel Irish, who lovingly cared for him until his passing.



Faron was preceded in death by his mother, Anne Marie Martel, Grandparents Ralph and Mary Saby and aunt Janet Elizabeth Saby Richards.

He is survived by his two daughters, Brittany and Alexa of Lander; and five grandchildren: Brayden Dean Baker-Johnson, Silas Dailey, Anavian Even, and Aria and Nova Dighton, all of Lander. He is also survived by his treasured four legged pal “Penelope”.



Funeral will take place this Saturday at 10 a.m. at Holy Rosary Parish in Lander.