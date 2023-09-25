In loving memory, Eugene “Gene” Raymond

Eugene “Gene” Raymond

July 11, 1942 – September 13, 2023

Eugene passed away Wednesday morning September 13, 2023 at his home near Pavillion, WY at the age of 81.

Eugene was born to Lawrence and Ellen Raymond July 11, 1942 in a small house in Paradise Valley, near Riverton, WY. He was a 1961 graduate of Riverton High School. He joined the Wyoming National Gard in 1960 and was given an honorable discharge in 1967.

Eugene started working at an early age in his father’s welding shop in Riverton. From there he went on to numerous other interests and professions. After marring Joyce Brines on August 6, 1966 he went to work for Federal American Partners in Gas Hills, WY as a welder. In 1972, he moved his family to Worland, WY to open A-1 Welding & Auto Service with a friend. After a year and a half, FAP contacted him and asked him to come back. He went back as a welder and worked into the machinist position. In 1979, he and Joyce bought property near Pavillion and moved there in 1980. Eugene went to work for Midvale Irrigation in 1981, where he worked till he retired in 2010.

In 1978 Eugene became an EMT and started his 45 plus years of volunteer EMS service. This included; EMT, EMT II, EMT Instructor and the fire service. He was still active on the Pavillion Fire Department at the time of his passing. Eugene was also a member of the Wyoming Prospectors Association and the Independent Order of Odd Fellows.

Eugene enjoyed playing the guitar in a country band and with his family members. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, prospecting and bee keeping.

Eugene is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joyce (Brines) Raymond of Pavillion, WY; daughter Tracy (Richard) Jones of Riverton, WY; son Aaron (Kim) Raymond of Riverton, WY; daughter Karen (Dennis) Florence of Riverton, KS; 8 grand children and 12 great grand children; brother Arnold (Diane) Raymond of Pavillion, WY; sister Marge McCoy of Riverton, WY; brother Wally (Mary) Raymond of Riverton, WY; close nephew Brent (Gena) Raymond of Pavillion, WY; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Ellen Raymond; sister, Betty Bingle; and grandson, Garrett Florence.

According to his wishes, cremation has taken place and Services will be announced and held at a later date, in the summer 2024.