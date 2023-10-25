In loving memory, Ellen Diane Carleton

TORRINGTON, Wyoming — Funeral service for the Rev. Ellen Diane Carleton, 72, will be held on Friday, October 27th, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Torrington, Wyoming with The Reverend Canon Bobbe Fitzhugh of the Episcopal Church in Wyoming officiating. Diane passed away at Banner Health Torrington Community Hospital in Torrington, Wyoming on October 24th, 2023, surrounded by her family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to All Saints’ Episcopal Church Outreach Fund in Torrington, 2601 Main Street, Torrington, Wyoming, 82240.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to the family at www.colyerfuneralhome.com.

Cremation has taken place and ashes will be scattered near the family cabin in Sinks Canyon, Shoshone National Forest, Lander, WY, at a later date.

Diane was born May 27, 1951, in Lander, Wyoming, the daughter of Leonard and Mary Thompson. She grew up in Lander, WY and was raised primarily by her grandparents Herb and Fern McCoun; graduating from Evanston High School in 1969. In her early twenties, she moved to Las Vegas, NV where she worked as a Keno Writer while raising her young girls as a newly single mother. On December 6, 1980, after moving back to Lander to be closer to her grandparents, she married the love of her life, Guy Carleton in Lander. Then, in 1981, Guy adopted Diane’s three daughters and together, they raised the girls and made a home there. After many years of discernment as well as countless hours of service and outreach within her local and diocesan church community, Diane began her dream of becoming a priest in the Episcopal Church a reality by attending Goddard College in Plainview, Vermont where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Spiritual Direction/Pastoral Counseling/Mediation in 2013. She soon followed with a Certificate in Theological Studies from the Seminary of the Southwest, Iona Collaborative in 2015. Shortly thereafter, she was ordained to the priesthood on January 24, 2015. She served as a Non-Stipendiary Priest at St. James’ Episcopal Church in Riverton, Wyoming before being called in 2019 to serve her dream job as Rector of All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Torrington, Wyoming. Her sole purpose on this earth was to love God and to love her neighbor as herself – fully and completely. In addition to her formal studies, Diane was passionate about serving her community and was an active and dedicated member of the Episcopal Church of Wyoming. She served as a student and then mentor for 20 years with Education for Ministry (Sewanee, TN), received a Certificate in Pastoral Care, and was very proud of becoming a Certified Spiritual Director through Bennett Hill Monastery in Colorado. Diane was a gifted Spiritual Director and her “Directees” grew tremendously in their own personal spirituality because of her gentle channeling of the divine. Diane was kind, loving, and generous, always allowing her cheeky wit to bridge gaps and bring a smile to one’s face. Her spirit touched many people, and she modeled Jesus as a beloved child of God, always advocating for the downtrodden and those less fortunate than herself. Her mantra was that “if it wasn’t about love, it wasn’t about Jesus”, which she quickly followed up with “and it’s all about Love and the rest is just commentary.”

Diane is survived by her husband, Guy, of Torrington; sister, Nancy Williams of Rock Springs, Wyoming; daughter Erika Ewen (Shawn) of Memphis, TN; Eva Higgins of Riverton, Wyoming; Elke Hou-Carleton (Andreas Hou) of Struer, Denmark; grandchildren Jessica Black of Memphis, TN, Tayler Ewen of Memphis, Kameron Ewen of Memphis, Audrey Steele of Riverton, Wyoming, Heather Higgins of Riverton, Emilia Hou-Carleton of Struer, Denmark, Alexander Hou-Carleton of Denmark, and one great grandson Ryder Black, son of granddaughter Jessica Black and Grandson of Eva Higgins. Her faithful furry companion Gigi also mourns the loss of her mama.