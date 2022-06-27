In loving memory, Elizabeth (Beth) AnnMarie Ferris

Elizabeth (Beth) AnnMarie Ferris was born March 17th, 2004, in Laramie, Wyoming to Thomas, Rebecca (Becky) and Nicholas Ferris. She always took great delight that her birthday was on St. Patrick’s Day, just like her great-grandmother.

From the very beginning, her smile would light up the room. That same smile would end up touching so many people and so many hearts.

Beth loved music, her horses, her chickens, reading and competing in debate (even with her parents). She loved horror movies, being a girl scout, a good pun and sports cars, especially her blue convertible Firebird. She was received into heaven on June 12th, 2022 due to a tragic automobile accident, only 2 weeks after graduating from Laramie High School. She will always be remembered for her smile, her kindness and her loving nature. She is survived by her parents, Tom and Becky Ferris, her beloved brother Nick Ferris, her grandparents Dr. John and Vicki Ferris and her grandparents James and Carol Gustin, her aunts, uncles, cousins and all the friends whose lives she touched. She was preceded in death by grandparents Patricia and Merril Hawley

Services for Elizabeth will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Laramie, Wyoming on June 28th, 2022 at 2pm with reception following at the Alice Hardy Stevens Center. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting for donations to be made to a memorial fund in the name of Beth Ferris. Checks can be mailed to 3708 East Grand Ave, Laramie, WY 82070. The fund will be used for a bench in front of the church she loved and something at Laramie, High School to fight suicide as she had a passion for saving and lifting up others.