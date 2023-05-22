In loving memory, Elfrieda Spriggs

Frieda was born on January 3rd, 1937 to Johan and Anna Melchart in Bavaria, Germany. Growing up, Frieda attended an all girls Catholic school and continued her education in Ludwigsburg. In 1965, Frieda was introduced to Dean Spriggs who was stationed in Germany following WWII. The two remained dating for about a year until Dean was sent back to the United States. On January 1st, 1957, Frieda arrived in Lander, WY where they wed on January 20th. The two were inseparable. Their first son, Dean Jr., was born in 1958 and son, Tracy, followed in 1961. Frieda began working at Safeway in the meat department and ended her career at Mr. D’s in 1995. Frieda was passionate about her religious faith and was an active member of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Frieda also enjoyed being outdoors, gardening, and being an “Omi” to her granddaughter, Shae-Shae.

Frieda was preceded in death by Dean Spriggs (husband), Dean Jr. (son), Tracy (son), Anna, Fannie, Hans (siblings), Anna, and Johan (her parents).

Frieda is survived by Shaelyn Spriggs (granddaughter), and Christina and Berta (her sisters).

A Funeral service will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Lander, WY at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, May 23rd, 2023.

