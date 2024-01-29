In loving memory, Elaine McLeod

Elaine Marva McLeod of Fort Washakie, WY passed away on the evening of January 22, 2024, in Casper, WY. She was surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

Elaine was born to Evelyn McLeod Tindall and Myers Coopooie on July 16, 1951, in Fort Washakie, WY. She grew up on the Wind River Reservation at the North Fork and Mill Creek areas. Elaine attended Chilocco Indian School in Oklahoma and graduated from Riverside Indian School in Anadarko, Oklahoma. During her later years, Elaine attended Central Wyoming College.

She worked for many years as a secretary/transcriber for the Eastern Shoshone Business Council. Elaine also worked for the Shoshone Rose Casino in the cigarette/gift shop. Before she retired Elaine worked for the Fort Washakie School District #21 as a Shoshone Language assistant teacher for a few years. She was a lifelong member/secretary for the Shoshone Fair Board and enjoyed helping with the horse races/relay races each year.

As a member of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe, Elaine was a fluent Shoshone-speaking woman. She interpreted for others in her native tongue when asked. She was an avid participant in the Gift of the Waters Pageant held in Thermopolis every year. Elaine also enjoyed attending the Shoshone Reunion every year the event was held. She loved going to pow-wows and attending sporting events, she loved attending her grandchildren’s sports activities and cultural events. She attended church most Sundays, she was baptized into the Church of Jesus Christ-Latter Day Saint.

Elaine is survived by her son Daryl Lynn McLeod, daughter LaJuana St. Clair; step-son Stephen St. Clair; sisters, Flora Tillman of Boulder Flats, Verdalean (Larry) Ennis of Casa Grande, Arizona, and brother Irwin “Cecil” Tindall of Pocatello, Idaho, grandchildren: Aziza St. Clair, MaKenzi McLeod, Madison McLeod, Juliet June Loneman, Quill St. Clair, Benjamin Garvin, Heaven McLeod, Evelyn McLeod, Aubreyanna & Lawrence “Sonny” Littleshield and nieces, Autumn Tindall of Casa Grande, Arizona and Kennet McLeod of Colorado. Numerous grandchildren and cousins. Numerous extended families of Wesaw, Tindall, Panzetanga, Ute, Hill, and Bache.

Elaine was preceded in death by daughter Bernadene Gayle St. Clair, her mother Evelyn McLeod Tindall and stepfather Charles Tindall, her father Myers Coopooie of Fort Hall, Idaho, sisters: Sannette Tindall McGill, Mary Harris, Eldra Denise Tindall, Karen Jean McLeod, Aleta “Atlas” McLeod. Brothers: Luwayne “Coy” Tindall and Philbert McLeod, nephews, Ryan Neil McLeod, Marty Tillman, and Eldon Enis, granddaughters, Joellyn Eagle, Desarae Eagle, Brianna Harris Brugh; uncles Joseph McLeod, Adolph Panzetanga, Floyd Bache; aunts, Gracia McLeod, Rosie McLeod, Alberta Roberts, Lanell Fisher, niece Sonya McGill.

An all-night wake will be held at the family home (1 Grove Lane, Fort Washakie, WY 82514) on Sunday, January 28, 2024, at 5:00 P.M.

The funeral service will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (12712 US-287) in Fort Washakie, WY on Monday January 29, 2024 at 10:00 A.M.

The interment will take place at Sacajawea Cemetery.

